Black Health Con 2025 Returns to Washington D.C.

Black Health Connect is gearing up for the return of its #BridgingHealthcareCommunities premier conference, Black Health Con 2025.

As Black healthcare professionals from across the country prepare to head to Washington, D.C., to celebrate this year’s theme: “Find Your Community: Now More Than Ever,” Black Health Con 2025 promises an agenda packed with opportunities for attendees to network, learn, and build their next opportunities.

“In a time when connection and support are more important than ever, #BlackHealthCon 2025 represents an opportunity for us to come together as a community,” said Black Health Connect Founder Dr. Duclas Charles in a press release. “This gathering is not just about advancing our individual careers; it is about uplifting one another and advocating for a more equitable healthcare landscape.”

Black Health Con 2025 invites guests to join the movement as it aims to shape the future of Black healthcare. This year’s lineup of events will include inspiring keynotes, engaging panels, hands-on workshops, community conversations, and exclusive link-ups. The conference will feature a D.C. mixer, leadership brunch, community health fair, and a business expo hall featuring healthcare companies and startups dedicated to advancing Black health.

“By joining us in D.C., you are investing in the collective strength of our community,” said Charles. “Together, we can create lasting change and ensure that our voices are heard. Let’s unite, share our experiences, and empower each other to thrive.”

Black Health Connect will also celebrate the achievements of this year’s 40 Under 40 honorees during its Black Health Ball. The second group of remarkable individuals from its Class of 2025 includes Dr. Angelica Hardee, American Heart Association’s Vice President of Community Impact; cosmetic dermatology nurse practitioner Jess Beaugris; The Healing Hub owner James Harris, Jr.; The Public Health Club Founder and CEO, Desiree Strickland; and The Black Doctor, LLC noninvasive cardiologist, Eddie Hackler III.

Black Health Con 2025 will take place from June 26-30. Register and choose your experience online.

