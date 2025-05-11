Two Therapists Launch Mother’s Day Event For Black Mothers Mental Health Awareness

Two therapists in Charlotte came together to launch a Mother’s Day event to spread awareness of the mental health of Black mothers.

Tiffany Bishop and Whitney Coble took their expertise in child therapy to help raise support for maternal mental health. The co-founders of Raising Resilience, an organization dedicated to therapy for Black moms, used Mental Health Awareness Month to promote their important mission.

“Those challenges and difficulties were correlated to their challenges and difficulties in parenting, which then of course showed up in their child’s behavior,” Bishop said to WCNC.

Through talking with their young clients, the women noticed how their client’s wellbeing and family dynamic directly connected to their mother’s mental health and support. However, the therapists noticed how little support these parents received in hurdling these mental health obstacles.

“It just opened a new world,” Bishop added. “We were just privy to all this information about maternal mental health conditions, the prevalence, especially for Black women who often experience these perinatal mood and anxiety disorders but they’re also least likely to receive support.”

Wanting to remedy this gap in services, they created Raising Resilience to directly aid Black mothers dealing with mental health conditions from depression to anxiety. This Mother’s Day weekend, the organization hosted a “Nurture and Bloom Wellness Experience.”

The event, curated for current and expecting mothers, helped participants reflect on their mental state and how its impacted their parenting journey. The org’s founders encourage women to think of ways they can best show up for themselves first, as that prioritization leads to better family relations.

“We think about parenthood and motherhood as a flower,” Coble said. “Because it takes your input to watch it grow, but also when we neglect ourselves and don’t show up for ourselves, that plant reflects that.”

According to Maternal Mental Health (MMH) Leadership Alliance, almost 40% of Black mothers suffer from MMH conditions. However, more than half of postpartum depression cases for women of color go unreported, making this issue more prevalent than ever.

With its ongoing programming and inaugural event, Raising Resilience hopes their work will heal familial traumas, starting with the matriarchs.

