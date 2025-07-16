Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ‘Severance’ Actors Could Make Black History At Emmys Despite Drops In Diverse Nominees This year's ceremony has an 18% drop in nominations for actors and hosts of color compared to 2024.







While two Black actors are on the cusp of making history at the Emmys, the awards show has seen a significant drop in diverse nominees.

Tramell Tillman scored his first Emmy nomination July 15 for his breakout role on AppleTV+’s “Severance.” His co-star, Zach Cherry, also earned a nomination for his role on the streamer show. If either secures the trophy, they would make history as the first Black actor ever to win Outstanding Supporting Actor in a drama series.

Tramell Tillman has got his first Emmy nomination for his performance in ‘SEVERANCE’



If he wins, he will be the first Black Actor to win an Emmy in his respective category ever.



Either man’s win would lead to a Black actor securing all four major acting categories at the Emmys. In 2015, Viola Davis became the first Black woman to win Outstanding Actress in a Drama series for “How To Get Away With Murder”, with Ayo Edebiri winning Outstanding Supporting Actress for Comedy in 2023 for “The Bear.”

As for the men, Sterling K. Brown won Outstanding Lead Actor in 2017 for “This is Us.” Now, the “Severance” actors have the opportunity to break a new record for Black faces on the small screen.

“Severance” also leads with the most nominations at the 2025 ceremony, taking place Sept. 14. However, while the awards show celebrates the best of television, this year’s rendition still leaves much to be desired for diverse entertainers.

According to Deadline, the number of diverse nominations in the acting and hosting categories is down 18% from 2024. Only 28 actors and reality hosts gained recognition for this year’s Emmy awards, a reduction from the 34 recognized last year.

The number compares to the lowest recently recorded in 2019, where only 26 non-white actors received nominations. However, since its high in 2021, when 49 actors of color became nominees, the numbers have yet to reach similar heights in the years that followed.

Three major acting categories are entirely devoid of diversity, including Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Guest Actress in a Drama Series, and Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The growing gap in recognizing diverse talent at the Emmys has already caught the attention of media groups. The National Hispanic Media Coalition released a statement stating the Television Academy “fell short,” especially during a time when people of color’s existence is “erased, challenged, and attacked.”

Despite the decline in nominations, some Black actors are growing their recognition in this space. Returning nominees include Edebiri, who is also the first Black woman to be nominated for both acting and directing in the same year. “Abbott Elementary” star and creator Quinta Brunson also scored nominations for her writing and acting in the ABC sitcom.

Brown will also return to the awards ceremony, up for his seventh overall nomination, this time for his work on Hulu’s “Paradise.”

