Southern University Students Win Emmy for ‘The Hidden Sport’

Filmmaking students from Southern University and A&M College were recently honored for their work on The Hidden Sport, a documentary short.

Loren Sullivan, Verbon Muhammad, Sydney Cuillier, Ashley Lovelace, and Eric White, known as “The Dream Team,” were awarded the 2025 HBCU Sports Emmy at a May 20 ceremony in New York City.

“This isn’t just a win—it’s a call to action to invest in the arts,” said Sullivan, a senior from Chino Hills, California, who is majoring in mass communication.

Sullivan is a member of the Human Jukebox Media Team. The other filmmakers are recent graduates of Southern University. Cuillier, Lovelace, and White are former Office of Student Media members, while Muhammad is a former member of the Human Jukebox Media Team.

The Hidden Sport highlights the legacy of the school’s “Human Jukebox” Marching Band and its impact on sports and athletics at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The documentary was submitted as an entry for the Emmy Awards as part of a $40,000 national HBCU sports broadcasting grant competition sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company and the Foundation of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The filmmakers stated that they plan to create scholarships for Southern University students and donate a portion of the grant to the Human Jukebox and the Southern University Department of Mass Communication.

The documentary will be available on YouTube later this summer.

The school also announced that the Southern University School of Nursing celebrated the largest class of doctoral nursing students in its history. Twelve students earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree, and two students received a Ph.D. in nursing. Graduate Darryl Davis was the first male to earn a doctorate through the DNP program.

