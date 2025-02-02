Celebrate Black History In Atlanta: A City Steeped In Civil Rights, Culture, And Legacy

With Black History Month officially upon us, Atlanta visitors and residents can celebrate the city’s unique place in this esteemed history.

Atlanta has been a long-time leader for social justice and civil rights. As a cultural hub and birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Georgia capital is steeped with activities and historic events for one to celebrate Black history all February and beyond.

Discover Atlanta has listed its sights and exhibitions for those curious about history, art, and more, all pertaining to Black history across the diaspora. In the historic Sweet Auburn neighborhood, voyagers can stroll through the Auburn Avenue, once known as the “the richest Negro Street in the world.” There, one can not only find Dr. King’s childhood home but also the historic park made in his honor.

The street also boasts Black-owned businesses from bookstore to eateries that are helping keep Sweet Auburn’s legacy alive. For art lovers, around the way is a new art focusing on the Black American South. Hammonds House Museum has recently launched in 2025 exhibition titled “Sacred Space: Brandywine Workshop and Archives.” Blending the tradition of printmaking, cultural heritage, and spiritual practice, these artworks offer viewers a deeper look in the artistic visions of this distinct region.

Atlanta also hosts multiple museums on Black figures and institutions that have uplifted the community. The newly opened Madam CJ Walker Museum/WERD Radio showcases the history of the nation’s first Black woman millionaire and Black-owned radio station. The city also pays tribute to its musical ties with the Trap Museum, a new staple that details the history of the music genre born in Atlanta.

The month can fill up with activities from exploring an African-American burial grounds at Oakland Cemetery to attending Black author talks at the Atlanta History Center. With the city’s diverse activities, one can take Black History Month to new heights at a time when keeping our histories alive is more important than ever.

