Karoline Leavitt Announces Trump Administration ‘Intends’ To Celebrate Black History Month Amid Anti-Woke Efforts

Karoline Leavitt made her White House debut as the new press secretary and took on questions, including ways the new Trump Administration plans to celebrate Black History Month in February.

As the youngest press secretary to serve in the position at just 27, Leavitt took questions from members of the press on Jan. 28 on topics surrounding immigration and the team’s controversial decision to freeze federal funding on programs such as Medicaid. But author and White House correspondent April Ryan wanted answers on just how Trump and his team are planning to celebrate Black History Month amongst efforts to eliminate DEI and “woke” ideologies. “This administration is thinking about celebrating Black History Month. Have you got any word on that, anything you can offer to us?” Ryan asked.

Leavitt responded by saying the team “certainly still intends” to celebrate, failing to mention Black history specifically. Instead, she claims “American history” will be celebrated. “And we will continue to celebrate American history and the contributions that all Americans, regardless of race, religion, or creed, have made to our great country,” she said.

“And America is back.”

As no official celebration plans have been announced, an email from the State Department seemingly downplayed Black History Month. The Independent reported that an email obtained by The Wall Street Journal gave minimal guidance on the celebration but asked officials to highlight “valuable contributions of individual Americans throughout U.S. history while ensuring our public communications maintain the spirit of the directive eliminating DEAI programs.” One official felt the notification meant no public events or messages about Black History Month, which has been celebrated since the 1970s.

During Trump’s first four-year term, the President recognized February as “National African-American Month.” “The diplomats I spoke to today, with decades of experience, couldn’t remember a time we failed” to mark Black History Month,” one official said.

Leavitt’s first appearance since transitioning from national press secretary for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign did not go over so well with some critics on social media and television. The hosts of ABC’s The View ripped into the press secretary’s overuse of the word “wokeness” as Whoopi Goldberg reminded her that it was that term that got her where she is. “Because women were not invited to that table. Women were not invited to many tables in this nation. The reason we fought and busted our behinds to make sure that you didn’t have to worry about this, and now to hear you talk about it and to hear anybody talk about the wokeness, the wokeness was put in place for a reason because Black people couldn’t get into colleges, because women could not get into the colleges they wanted to go to,” Goldberg said, according to Fox News.

“This is all women. See, this is not Black, Asian women. This is all women. Women were not invited to this party. It was a man’s world, and we busted our a–es to make sure that this was a person’s world.”

After praising Trump for allegedly “doing more in less than 24 hours than his predecessor did in four years,” Leavitt was compared to foreign state media like North Korea. “Propaganda so blatant it would make the dictator of North Korea blush,” one commenter wrote on social media.

