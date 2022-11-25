Black Holiday Pop-Up Market In Philly Decked Out With Black Businesses

The holiday season is here and these Black businesses are helping you crank up the festivities.

The Philadelphia-based organization, The Enterprise Center Community Development Corporation, founded in 1989, has opened their first Black Holiday Pop-Up Market in West Philly.

According to The Philadelphia Tribune, the pop-up market will offer a diverse range of products, including clothing, art, jewelry, home décor, candles, and skin and haircare essentials, from over 30 Black-owned businesses.

Visit @PhilaTEC Black Holiday Pop-up at 24 S 52nd Street for all of your holiday shopping needs! And if you’re a small business owner, it isn’t too late to join the pop-up by contacting the Enterprise Center. pic.twitter.com/4Lo9rdHELe — Councilmember Jamie Gauthier (@CouncilmemberJG) November 12, 2022

“As a longtime advocate for small businesses, I’ve worked with The Enterprise Center going back to my time as a state representative and now in Congress as a member of the House Small Business Committee. I think the pop-up market is a great idea and a positive thing for both West Philadelphia and the businesses,” said U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans in a statement to the outlet.

Daria Williams, The Enterprise Center’s senior director for community, said the vacant space, a property owned by the organization, was awaiting renovations, however, The Enterprise Center’s President Della Clark decided to make use of the location with the holiday pop-up.

“I think, with the holiday season, people are excited to shop,” Williams said.

“I think more than ever, over the last few years, people are even more inclined to support Black businesses. South 52nd Street has been historically predominantly Black-run corridor with Black-owned businesses all up and down the stretch of 52nd Street. So we’re excited to contribute to that by having the space (there for) Black-owned businesses for the holiday season.”

“It has a good effect on communities: giving small businesses confidence in showing them that they can have their products in a store and be successful and sell, help us out with the economy, keep the money in the community, all kinds of things,” Khadijah Ramadan, owner of Lady KR Crochet, said.

Black-owned businesses highlighted at the market include Stories for Us Press, J Monae Design, Art & Soul Gallery, Orchid Beauty, Lady KR Crochet, Scented Shadows, Philadelphia Candle Co., Hair Grove Essentials, The Elm Shop, Donna Mary Soaps, Black Lotus Skin, and West Side Framing Studio.

The market is located at 26 S 52nd St. and will be open from Tuesday to Sunday until Jan. 15, 2023.