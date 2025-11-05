Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Black Hollywood Joins Crayola Creativity Week For A Colorful Learning Experience The initiative will encourage young learners to use their creative skills while educating them.







Black Hollywood, from Questlove to Michael Rainey Jr., will join Crayola for its fifth annual Creativity Week to educate young learners.

Taking place from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, Crayola will introduce these educational activities to help children grow into vibrant thinkers. For next year’s festivities, several Black celebrities will lend their voices and talents to the multigenerational cause. From astronauts to award-winning artists and sports stars, the lineup will also delight students of all ages.

Under the theme of “Color Inspires Creativity,” these groundbreaking creatives will help Crayola boost engagement in schools, homes, and learning centers worldwide. With sessions ranging from team-building to music, Crayola supports children’s holistic learning in a variety of facets.

On Jan. 28, Questlove will join illustrator Sean Qualls for an “Embracing Your Ideas” workshop. The author and acclaimed illustrator of “The Idea In You” plans to connect with a younger audience, inspiring them to take flight with their imagination.

Later on that week, “Power” actor Michael Rainey Jr. will converse with illustrator Rob Flowers on the importance of “Empowering Communities.” Rainey Jr. has used his platform before to inspire high schoolers in his local Staten Island community; now, he is taking his efforts to encourage a younger cohort.

As the signature activation of Crayola’s Campaign for Creativity, this week intends to make learning a colorful experience. Each activity taps into the creative potential within and beyond the classroom, fostering critical development skills while embracing unique talents. The inclusive learning activities also aligned with global curricula from the National Art Education Standards to the AASL National School Library Standards.

Alongside its star-studded lineup, it will also provide free access to resources, challenges, and educational videos to help children wherever they are taught.

“We launched Crayola Creativity Week to infuse creative experiences into the teaching and learning of all subjects,” said Cheri Sterman, senior director of Education at Crayola, in a press release. “Creativity is an essential life skill that helps everyone reach their full potential. Educators report that after participating in Creativity Week, 80% of students increased their creative confidence, enthusiasm for learning, and curiosity.

Teachers report that their classrooms radiated a more joyous atmosphere that fostered creativity after joining the program and that they increased their understanding of how creativity improves learning. The impact the program has on students and educators reinforces the importance of this global movement growing.”

Following its jam-packed week of learning, the Crayola Creativity Week will conclude with a global, live-streamed school assembly to celebrate another year of uplifting youth. Registration is available now.

