Black IT Guru Launches Social Media Platform That Celebrates Black and Brown Culture, Unity and Love

Meet Ernest L. Manning Jr, founder and CEO of WeKinFolk.com, an online space that celebrates Black business achievements while building social connections. He refers to this revolutionary platform as the “Black Facebook.”

With nearly two decades of experience in the IT field, Ernest felt there was a void in cyberspace primarily for people of color. Using his vast marketing and management background, he created the platform as a digital space where businesses and people of diverse backgrounds can come together on common ground.

Pew Research shows that 80 percent of African Americans are using the internet and 1 out of 2 Black people use platforms like Instagram regularly. Ernest says that he is capitalizing on this cultural phenomenon by creating a warm red, green and blue-colored space where users can post photos, watch videos, play games and share in their unique communities.

Ernest comments, “WeKinFolk.com is a safe place for users to engage, with no privacy issues, no third-party apps, and absolutely no selling of your information. It serves as a launching pad for start-ups looking to build their brands organically.”

The website can also be downloaded as a free app from the Google Play Store and Apple IOS.

About the founder:

Ernest Manning, a retired Air Force Master Sergeant coupled his stick-to-itiveness and decades of IT expertise to pioneer a new platform in cyberspace that represents the cultural values of Black and Brown communities. His long list of accomplishments includes consulting for the FBI, NASA, and the Department of Homeland Security.

This story first appeared on Blacknews.com.