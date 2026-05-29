Sports by Selena Hill Black Lawmakers Block Controversial NCAA NIL Bill Opponents of the SCORE Act argue that it would strengthen the NCAA’s power while limiting labor protections and voting rights for college athletes.







A coalition of Black lawmakers and progressive Democrats has successfully blocked the advancement of the controversial Student Compensation and Opportunity through Rights and Endorsements (SCORE) Act, a sweeping proposal aimed at reshaping college athletics and name, image, and likeness (NIL) compensation rules for student-athletes.

The legislation, introduced by Rep. Gus Bilirakis, sought to establish a national NIL framework while giving the NCAA and athletic conferences broader authority to regulate college sports. Supporters argued the bill would bring consistency to the rapidly evolving NIL landscape and protect student-athletes from exploitation. However, critics said the proposal would primarily benefit universities and athletic organizations while limiting athlete rights and labor protections.

According to The Hill, Republican leadership pulled the bill from consideration after failing to secure enough bipartisan support in the House. Black lawmakers and athlete advocates played a major role in derailing the legislation, warning that the bill would weaken athletes’ bargaining power and prevent future state-level protections.

One of the bill’s most contentious provisions would have barred student-athletes from being classified as employees, effectively denying them access to collective bargaining rights and certain labor protections. The legislation also proposed granting the NCAA limited antitrust protections, shielding the organization from certain legal challenges related to athlete compensation rules, reports Morgan Lewis.

The failed vote underscores the growing political divide over the future of college sports, particularly as Black athletes continue to generate billions of dollars in revenue for universities, conferences, broadcasters, and sponsors. Critics of the SCORE Act argued that federal legislation should prioritize athlete empowerment, long-term financial security, healthcare protections, and equitable compensation instead of restoring power to institutions already benefiting from the current system.

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