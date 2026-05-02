Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn Ole Miss Football Star Trinidad Chambliss Is Amazed By His NIL Earnings, ‘Wow, I Have That Much Money’ Ole Miss star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss still can't believe how much money he's earning from NIL deals.







Trinidad Chambliss, star quarterback for the Ole Miss Rebels, is still reeling over his million-dollar NIL earnings that have him leading among the top 50 highest-paid college athletes in the nation.

In a recent profile with Vanity Fair’s Bomani Jones, Chambliss said he’s still amazed by his NIL earnings, recalling his early college playing career in 2023 on the Ferris State Bulldogs, where he lived on just $100 for two weeks of groceries.

“It’s just wild to see, like, the first check hit and it’s like, Wow, I have that much money. That’s crazy,” Chambliss said.

As Chambliss enters his sixth college season and second with Ole Miss, he’s projected by On3 to be among the top 50 highest-paid college athletes, with an NIL valuation of $1.6 million. He says he now has a financial advisor, agent, and marketing team in place while staying focused on football.

At the same time, Chambliss was facing a legal battle after a Mississippi court ruled against the NCAA over its denial of his request for an additional year of eligibility tied to health issues at Ferris State. The NCAA’s appeal, arguing that the documentation was insufficient, was also rejected, and Chambliss was granted an additional year at Ole Miss.

Now one of the hottest names in the NIL space, Chambliss has landed deals with AT&T and others. With a $1.6 million valuation that could double or triple this season, he’s emerging as a strong NFL Draft prospect—potentially earning more than projections for rookies selected outside the top 54 picks, according to Spotrac.

Chambliss and defensive end Suntarine Perkins are viewed as top prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft, though early projections suggest that could shift—several mock drafts feature players from the Ole Miss Rebels. Running back Kewan Lacy and defensive tackle Will Echoles are already being mocked as first-round picks.

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