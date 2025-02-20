News by Sharelle Burt Black NY Lawmakers Press Gov. Kathy Hochul Not To Remove Eric Adams Amid Corruption Indictment That's a lot of pressure for the governor....







Black elected officials throughout New York City are rallying against Gov. Kathy Hochul, urging her not to remove NYC Mayor Eric Adams as a motion from the Department of Justice pushes to dismiss his corruption indictment.

In a letter posted on social media, the group, led by Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn (D-Flatbush), make it “crystal clear” that a removal will result in political backlash for her. They “strongly oppose” any removal plans of Adams. “As Black legislators we have seen this over and over again: double standards and unfair process when it comes to our leaders,” the lawmakers wrote.

“If a move against the mayor is made without a justifiable legal reason, our communities will never forget it.”

Eight Black state legislators ask Hochul not to remove Adams – “our communities will never forget it” if she does and she should leave it up to voters.



Led by Brooklyn Dems leader Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, list also includes lawmakers close to Jeffries and Meeks. pic.twitter.com/gLNhb3apEe — Jeff Coltin (@JCColtin) February 19, 2025

Assembly members Nikki Lucas, Alicia Hyndman, Clyde Vanel, and Al Taylor, as well as state senators Roxanne Persaud, Leroy Comrie, and James Sanders, are supporting legislators.

Since early 2024, Adams has come under fire after facing corruption and bribery charges, which resulted in a domino effect of mass resignations from his staff. After making an appearance at President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the DOJ pressed for corruption charges to be dismissed. Critics allege Adams made a deal with Trump for his freedom, which he denies.

Those same critics are the ones pushing for Hochul to step in and remove Adams if he doesn’t resign. However, while the governor is aware of the issue it could cause in City Hall, she wants to wait to see what a federal judge says in regard to the reasoning for the charge dismissal before she makes any moves. “I recognize the immense responsibility I hold as governor and the constitutional powers granted to this office,” Hochul said in a statement.

“In the 235 years of New York State history, these powers have never been utilized to remove a duly elected mayor; overturning the will of the voters is a serious step that should not be taken lightly. That said, the alleged conduct at City Hall that has been reported over the past two weeks is troubling and cannot be ignored.”

While the letter-writing lawmakers allege it should be up to New Yorkers to choose if they want Adams to continue leading — with an election coming up in June 2025 — Adams seems to be getting additional support from state leaders in Washington, D.C. Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, the only GOP leader representing New York, jumped onboard with her colleagues, warning Hochul against moving Adams, according to Fox News.

She openly admitted to disagreeing with Adams’ policies in the past, but swiftly targeted Hochul, accusing her thoughts of removal being aligned with the mayor working with the Trump administration.

“As often as I’ve criticized Mayor Adams and disagreed with his policies, the Governor is wrong here and is being motivated by politics, not law,” Malliotakis wrote in a statement.

“She is rushing to remove him because he is working with the Trump Administration to rid our city of dangerous foreign criminals and gangs. The real question is, why is Governor Hochul going to such great lengths to protect criminals in our country unlawfully who have preyed on New Yorkers?”

