In Tucker Carlson Interview, NYC Mayor Eric Adams Cries That Democratic Party Abandoned Him 'The (Democratic) party left me, and it left working-class people,' Adams said in the interview.







New York City’s troubled mayor, Eric Adams, sat down with Tucker Carlson to cry about how the Democratic Party has abandoned him and slamming the party’s immigration policies.

Adams ​​criticized the Democrats’ “failed border policy” that resulted in an influx of immigrants pouring into the Big Apple, referencing the experience as a “free for all” where “any and everything goes.”

While recognizing the United States as a “country of immigrants,” the mayor, who ran on the Democratic ticket, said it cost the city $6 billion to feed, clothe, house, and educate migrants since he wasn’t allowed to provide them with work authorization.

“People often say, ‘Well you know, you don’t sound like a Democrat,’” he alleged. “’And you know, you seem to have left the party.’ No, the party left me, and it left working-class people.”

The Eric Adams interview. Out tonight. pic.twitter.com/KSFUrEaTxM — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 21, 2025

On the Jan. 21 episode of The Tucker Carlson Show, Adams reminisced on his conversation with former President Joe Biden to combat the immigration problem. He claimed the response was, “Basically, ‘Be a good Democrat, Eric.’” “

“I sat down with the president, and I said, ‘Mr. President, I’m not sure what they’re telling you about this problem, but this is a terrible problem that’s playing out on the ground,’” Adams told Carlson.

He claimed he was “demonized” for expressing his concerns. “That was the basic overall theme. You know, one of his aides told me that, ‘Listen, this is like a gallstone, it’ll pass. It’ll hurt now, but it’ll pass.”

Adams went as far as pushing the narrative that his 2024 bribery indictment was the result of his outspoken views. “That is clearly my belief, and based on several aspects of it that I can’t go into detail…that shows me that I was targeted,” he said.

As the interview circulated through social media, critics caught wind of Adams’ remarks and began to remind him of his past immigration stances before cozying up with President Donald Trump. He met with the fellow indicted politician at Mar-A-Lago just days before the inauguration, which he attended.

@edisonzeroevent placed a dated tweet from Adams, in which he referenced NYC as a “sanctuary” city.

Adams was an open borders zealot who trashed Trump for securing the border. Here are the receipts. pic.twitter.com/2lDfQ9y79d — The Edison Zero (@EdisonZeroEvent) January 21, 2025

Adams’ tone has changed drastically since taking office, especially toward the Republican party and extremists. According to Politico, Carlson once referred to the mayor as “the sanest guy running” during his 2021 campaign while focusing on crime and criticism of “smug, fussy liberals.”

When his office caught wind of the endorsement, Adams publicly responded on X, saying, “I don’t want or need the support of Tucker Carlson or anyone else who perpetuates racist, anti-immigrant propaganda.”

I don’t want or need the support of Tucker Carlson, or anyone else who perpetuates racist, anti-immigrant propaganda. — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) May 7, 2021

