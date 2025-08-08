News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Black Lesbian Couple ‘Grateful To Be Alive’ After Alleged Racist Attack In Virginia Police are investigating a possible hate crime involving a Black lesbian couple and three alleged white supremacists.







Authorities are investigating the details surrounding a Black lesbian couple’s near-fatal run-in with alleged white supremacists in Spotsylvania, Virginia, last month.

According to police, deputies responded to reports from a July 20 incident of a gun and vehicle crash involving Amylah Majors and Jamaria Gaskins, a married couple who were experiencing car trouble when they were targeted with racist slurs and threats from armed suspects, WUSA9 reports.

A GoFundMe campaign launched by the couple says they pulled over on Partlow Road in Spotsylvania County to inspect their vehicle after driving over heavy debris. However, instead of help, they were approached by two white men and a white woman who berated them with hateful, racist slurs and brandished weapons.

“As we tried to leave, all three of them jumped into vehicles and chased us down the road. One of them rode up beside us on a 4-wheeler and aimed a gun directly at my head through the driver’s window,” Gaskin wrote on GoFundMe. “In that moment, we truly believed we weren’t going to make it out alive.”

“They called us [N-words], told us we didn’t belong there, and one of them even exposed himself while screaming hate and slurs at us,” Majors added.

Majors said she woke up in the hospital with a fractured spine, broken clavicle, broken rib, severe concussion, and multiple head injuries that required staples. Both she and Gaskins are still dealing with the effects of their concussions.

“I am beyond grateful to be alive,” Majors said.

Following the incident, Mark Goodman, 59, was charged with indecent exposure after he was recorded exposing his backside to the couple. Elizabeth Wolfrey, 32, was charged with one count of pointing and brandishing a firearm. A third person recorded during the incident was not charged with a crime “at this time,” Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office Maj. Delbert Myrick said.

The couple’s crowdfunding campaign, created to help cover medical bills from the crash and replace their totaled car, raised nearly $10,000 by Aug. 8. Goodman and Wolfrey were released on bail and are set to appear in court on Nov. 20.

The local NAACP has gotten involved in the incident as a possible hate crime.

“We are concerned and we’re definitely going to be requesting a more thorough investigation under the premises of a hate crime,” Spotsylvania NAACP President Pastor Mozett Petway said.

