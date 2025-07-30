News by Sharelle B. McNair Working While Black: Sales Rep Goes Viral After Recording Racist Couple Threatening To Hang Him For ‘Soliciting’ Another day, another Black person harassed for doing their job.







Another day, another Black person harassed. A couple was seen and heard threatening to lynch a sales representative in Florida.

A TikTok user who goes by the handle @Jizzle3 was seen walking away from what could be deemed an aggressive situation as a white couple was threatening to lynch him. The man in the video told him,” If you come back again, I’m going to hang you.”

“Good, I hope you show your employer. Show your employer that this is what your employees do,” the woman was heard saying.

The young man seemed distressed toward the end of the video with the caption reading, “all I’m trying to do is be another successful Black man.” “Working door to door isn’t that easy,” the caption continued.

The couple has yet to be identified, although there are several guesses. Comments show the young man is receiving an abundance of support. “Your silence was louder than their words,” @laughteriskey said.

Another user quoted actor Will Smith, saying, “racism isn’t getting worse, it’s getting filmed,” while another user questioned how someone’s skin color could “make someone this angry.”

Since the video has circulated across numerous social media channels, a number of users state that the young man in the video may have a case on his hands as it is both a federal and state crime to threaten to lynch a person.

Under the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act, named after the 14-year-old Black boy who was kidnapped, brutally beaten, and shot by a mob of white men in Mississippi in 1955 after being falsely accused of whistling at a white woman, the legislation gives permission for a person threatening to commit a hate crime to be prosecuted as a lynching, according to Vox.

The bill was signed into law in 2022 by former President Joe Biden, making the crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

In a follow-up video, the young man was heard speaking to a member of law enforcement who claimed “there was no crime committed” and advised him to just stay away from the area.

