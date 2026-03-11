First-Of-Its-Kind Boston Study Finds Black Men Have The Lowest Life Expectancy Of Any Racial Or Ethnic Group

Black men have the lowest life expectancy of any other racial or ethnic group in Boston, according to the first-ever report that analyzes the life expectancy among Black Bostonians.

The report, “Closing the Gap: An Examination of Life Expectancy Among Black Residents in Boston,” is part of the Boston Public Health Commission’s (BPHC) Live Long and Well Agenda. It’s the first in a series of reports addressing the health needs of Boston’s diverse populations, the mayor’s office said in a news release.

Alarming data in the report shows Black residents have the lowest life expectancy of any racial or ethnic group in the city. Even though life expectancy for Black residents and their neighbors doubled between 2013 and 2024, Black women only had an average life expectancy of 80.1 years in 2024, which is 6.4 years fewer than their counterparts.

During that same period, the life expectancy for Black men was lower, at about 71.8 years. Black men’s life expectancy is 9.3 years less than that of all other men in Boston, and is the lowest life expectancy of all groups in the city of Boston’s report.

“Projections for the next ten years show that if no additional and meaningful action is taken to address the inequities Boston’s Black communities face, the life expectancy gap will remain the same through 2035,” the report said.

Key Findings

For Black men, the three leading causes of death are unintentional overdose, heart disease, and cancer. These three leading causes of death account for 42% of the life expectancy gap between Black men and other men in Boston.

As for Black women, the three leading causes for early death in Boston are cancer, heart disease, and cerebrovascular disease. These three causes account for 40% of the life expectancy gap for Black women.

Boston’s Black population is diverse, with roots representing the Caribbean, West Indies, and Africa. When compared to the rest of Boston, researchers found Haitian residents experience the highest mortality rates among the groups analyzed. Cabo Verdean residents have lower overall mortality but face elevated risks from unintentional overdose.

Addressing The Health Disparities For Black Men In Boston

City leaders are getting right to work to address the health disparities outlined in the report. There will be a $1 million investment from BPHC’s annual operating budget to fund organizations working to improve Black men’s health.

There will also be a new partnership with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to invest $1 million in cancer prevention, treatment, and other community-based initiatives that tackle the key drivers of premature mortality.

In addition, the Black Men’s Health Activation Summit will assemble local leaders to discuss the challenges facing Black men and recommend priorities for BPHC’s $1 million investment.

“Every Boston resident deserves the opportunity to thrive in their city. This report makes clear that we have more work to do, and we’re acting with urgency … on improving Black men’s health and strengthening prevention efforts across our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Through our Live Long and Well Agenda, we’re bringing together residents, advocates, and institutions to confront these inequities head-on and build a healthier future for everyone in our city.”

