Black Lives Matter Global Invests In Community Growth

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation announced a new round of community grants totaling $4 million.

Black Lives Matter Global stated that the grants will support community-based organizations working in areas aligned with its mission. The mission includes economic justice, healing initiatives, and community-led programs. The announcement said the funding is intended to provide direct support to grassroots groups addressing local needs through service and advocacy.

In a statement, Cicley Gay, board chair of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, said the organization remains focused on directing resources toward community partners.

“Funding and supporting community leaders is at the core of what we do. Despite ongoing legal distractions, our commitment to Black communities has not wavered,” said Gay. “Every dollar we are forced to spend on legal defense is a dollar taken from the people we serve, but we remain steadfast in our mission to uplift, empower, and invest in the communities that need it most.”

The foundation said the latest grants are part of a broader funding history that began in 2020. Since that year, the organization said it has distributed more than $40 million to approximately 70 organizations, in addition to providing support through targeted initiatives such as its Student Solidarity Fund and earlier emergency relief programs.

According to the foundation’s statement, grant recipients span a range of focus areas, including youth engagement, community wellness, and programs designed to address structural inequities. The foundation said some grantees work on initiatives to improve access to resources such as food, health services, and educational opportunities.

Black Lives Matter Global described its approach as prioritizing local leadership and community-driven solutions rather than centralized programming.

In separate coverage, Philanthropy News Digest reported that the $4 million grant round represents one of the foundation’s larger recent funding announcements. The outlet reported that the grants are part of the organization’s stated effort to maintain a steady flow of resources to community groups amid ongoing operational demands.

The Black Lives Matter organization has faced scrutiny in recent years about its finances and governance, but continues to report grant distributions through public announcements.

The foundation said the current grant cycle reflects its continued commitment to funding community-based efforts and said it plans to announce future rounds of support as resources allow.

