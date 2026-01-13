News by Mitti Hicks Chicago City Leaders Consider $875K Settlement Over Black Lives Matter Protests In 2020 If the $875,000 settlement is approved by the finance committee on Wednesday, the full city council could cast a final vote on Jan. 21.







Chicago city attorneys are recommending that the Chicago aldermen approve an $875,000 settlement with a group of more than two dozen people accusing police officers of violating their civil rights during Black Lives Matter protests in 2020. The protests were in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.

According to CBS Chicago, the City Council Finance Committee is expected to vote on the recommendation on Wednesday, Jan. 14. A total of 26 people have filed a lawsuit in connection with the Chicago Police Department’s handling of Black Lives Matter protests from late May to mid-August 2020.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs characterize CPD’s response to the protests as “extreme and outrageous.” Plaintiffs say police used excessive force during demonstrations happening downtown, in the Uptown neighborhood, and near Grant Park.

“The CPD has responded to these protests with brutal, violent, and unconstitutional tactics that are clearly intended to injure and silence protesters who are protesting their violence and the violence of other state actors,” the lawsuit states.

Plaintiffs have accused police officers of driving their squad cars through crowds, punching protestors in the face, tackling them, kneeing and kicking them, and even beating them with batons.

The lawsuit also claims that city leaders played a significant role in the hostility toward protestors by raising bridges over the Chicago River, blocking off streets, and leaving protestors with no way to get home when police ordered them to do so.

“The Defendants’ actions were rooted in an abuse of power of authority, and were done intentionally, willfully, and wantonly, and/or knowing that there was a high probability that their conduct would cause Plaintiffs severe emotional distress,” the lawsuit states.

If the $875,000 settlement is approved by the finance committee on Wednesday, the full city council could cast a final vote on Jan. 21.

