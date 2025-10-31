News by Sharelle B. McNair Black Lives Matter Foundation Investigated By DOJ Over Fraud Allegations The group released a statement insisting the foundation “is not a target of any federal criminal investigation" and being committed to full transparency, accountability, and the responsible stewardship of resources dedicated to building a better future for Black communities.”







The Black Lives Matter (BLM) Foundation is under investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) for allegedly defrauding donors who gave more than $90 million during the movement uprising in 2020, CBS News reports.

Federal officials have issued subpoenas and served at least one search warrant to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, Inc. — a separate entity from the protest movements — and other organizations led by Black leaders to spotlight racial bias and cases of police brutality.

A report disclosed that the BLM Foundation raised over $90 million in 2020 and had more than $28 million in assets as of June 2024. The group’s finances were questioned after spending more than $6 million to purchase a house in Los Angeles. In 2022, the group defended the purchase with a statement on its website. They claimed the house served a specific purpose “as a space for Black folks to share their gifts with the world and hone their craft as they see fit, under the conditions that work best for them and in a safe space free from systems of oppression that exist in various creative industries.”

It is unknown when the investigation was first launched; however, the case is being overseen by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California under the leadership of U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, a President Donald Trump appointee. The group released a statement insisting the foundation “is not a target of any federal criminal investigation.” “We remain committed to full transparency, accountability, and the responsible stewardship of resources dedicated to building a better future for Black communities,” the foundation said, according to the Washington Examiner.

The announcement sparked questions of bias on social media, given the Trump administration’s recent pardon of former Rep. George Santos for similar charges that BLM is being accused of. The disgraced New York leader pleaded guilty to wire fraud and identity theft charges and was sentenced to seven years in prison in April 2025.

Trump commuted Santos’ prison sentence, claiming he was “horribly mistreated” and set him free since he is “ALWAYS” voting with Republicans.

On social media, users are curious as to why one stands over the other. “Two-tiered justice system. Santos was pardoned by Pedo Trump after pleading guilty to wire fraud/identity theft. Santos deceived donors/stole their identities,” @lqlana wrote.

“Now the DOJ is investigating BLM for fraud. #DemsUnited I guess Republican crime is good crime.”

Others seemingly pushed back on Black voters who supported Trump in the 2024 presidential election with claims that their vote wouldn’t be taken advantage of, wondering if they feel the same.

