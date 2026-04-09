Black Mamas Matter To Begin 10th Annual Maternal Health Week ‘Rooted In Justice And Joy’

The Black Mamas Matter Alliance will begin its Maternal Health Week on a special day focused on the pillars of this community.

The nonprofit will kick off its 9th annual advocacy week on April 11, also known as the International Day for Maternal Health and Rights and Black Doula Day. The educational campaign will feature digital and in-person events to spark conversations on Black women’s maternal health.

According to a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE, the week-long campaign features the 2026 theme of “Rooted In Justice and Joy.” Through activities that fuel advocacy and engagement, Black Mamas Matter remains committed to justice for women in the reproductive fight, while reclaiming the joy of motherhood.

The Health Week begins with the Black Maternal Health Walk and Community Fair in Atlanta. The in-person event will connect Black mamas and their supporters for the wellness immersion. To engage with advocates on a global scale, the health week will feature a virtual webinar on birth justice.

The e-festivities will continue with a neighborhood pep rally. This virtual gathering will inspire and promote Black maternal health organizations nationwide.

Following this spirited event, a networking event will bring out Atlanta’s professionals. These industry leaders will gather to strategize on ways to build upon the movement’s cause.

This year’s activities also come amid BMMA’s 10th anniversary of the Global Black Maternal Health Movement. The organization’s co-founder, Angela D. Aina, emphasizes how Black motherhood deserves to be uplifted and safeguarded from preventable tragedy.

“As we launch our 9th annual Black Maternal Health Week, we do so rooted in both the weight of this moment and the joy of this movement,” shared Aina in a statement. “We are witnessing unprecedented attacks on Black families, on reproductive rights, and on the very institutions

meant to protect our health and dignity. And yet, we remain rooted. “

Amplifying diverse family care and support, BMMA will also open its programming to uplift trans parenthood. The virtual discussion will open the floor to trans parents and gender-expansive families as they navigate the healthcare system.

The final programming will honor the lives lost due to maternal mortality through a Community Remembrance and Healing vigil. Taking place on April 17, the ceremony will honor these women while recognizing that the fight continues in their name.

Emphasizing that community care is essential to this work, Black Mamas Matter’s Maternal Health Week aims to mobilize supporters nationwide while raising awareness of this monumental cause.

“Justice and joy are not separate — they are the foundation of everything we do,” added Aina. “BMHW26 is a time for community-rooted action in addressing maternal health inequities and ensuring that everyone, especially Black Mamas, receives the resources needed to thrive.”

Advocates can sign up for respective events on BMMA’s website.

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