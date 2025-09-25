News by Sharelle B. McNair Florida Man Makes Bold Claim That He Secured Trademark Right To Turning Point USA Battle claims that he is planning on sending a cease & desist letter to the organization, whose CEO is now Kirk’s widow, Erika, in the next coming weeks.







Eric Battle, A Black man from Florida, took to Instagram to claim that he secured trademark rights to Turning Point USA — the conservative nonprofit organization created by slain founder Charlie Kirk.

Battle claims he was approved for the merchandise rights in addition to the toy rights for the organization just weeks after Kirk’s public murder.

“I bought the merchandise rights to Turning Point USA as well as the toy rights. I did that,” he said.

He also claimed this has been a long journey as he purchased the rights a few months ago, and it “just went from pending to active.”

“So we officially own the Turning Point USA merchandise rights.”

In addition to TPUSA, Battle claims to own the rights to “Alligator Alcatraz,” the controversial immigration camp in Florida.

According to Spade TV, Battle plans to send a cease-and-desist letter to the organization, whose CEO is now Kirk’s widow, Erika, in the coming weeks. While celebrating the alleged victory, Battle announced plans for what he wants to do with the proceeds from the rights.

“So part of these proceeds are going to go to Black pilot programs, Planned Parenthood for abortions and things like that, a lot of things that Charlie didn’t like,” he continued.

The comment section of the post celebrated Battle’s business plan, calling him a “genius” and offering praise for being “good trouble” if what he was saying was true.

However, he isn’t the only one looking to cash in on Kirk’s legacy. US Weekly reported a man named Terrance Malone filed documents to trademark the phrase “Charlie Kirk’s Life Matters” just five days after his death.

The Pennsylvania resident claims he wanted to start a clothing line consisting of shirts, fishermen’s jackets, and hunting and camouflage pants.

Days later, another application was filed by a woman named Jasmine Wong, who requested the right to use the name Charlie Kirk for dresses, shirts, sweatshirts, pajamas, sweaters, and baby clothes. As neither application has been approved, it is likely both will have a hard time being successful, as his estate has the final say on who can use his likeness or name.

Kirk’s death sent shockwaves throughout the world, particularly in the Black community, starting a conversation on mourning his death versus honoring his legacy. Several clips have recirculated across social media of his anti-DEI commentary or issues with Black women in leadership positions. Recently, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) expressed her disappointment that only two white members of Congress voted against a resolution honoring Charlie Kirk.

Calling it a move against political violence, all 215 Republicans and 95 Democrats voted, with 58 Democrats, mainly from the Congressional Black caucus, voting against it. Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) were the only two white lawmakers to take a stance against it.

