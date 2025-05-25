Culture by Keka Araújo Five Years Later: George Floyd’s Murder And The Creeping Tide Of Regression Five years after Floyd’s tragic and preventable murder, the struggle for authentic accountability and equitable justice is far from concluded; indeed, in many respects, it feels like it is recommencing, with exigencies more pressing than ever.







Half a decade.

Five years have now passed since global consciousness was seared by the agonizing demise of George Floyd beneath disgraced former cop Derek Chauvin’s knee on a Minneapolis street. May 25, 2020, remains a stark inscription in our shameful shared history, igniting a worldwide insurrection against racial inequity and law enforcement malfeasance that only a fundamental reckoning could fix. Yet, as this somber anniversary arrives, the initial fervor of outrage and the urgent calls for systemic overhaul have yielded mainly to a troubling stillness, a creeping tide of regression that leaves many to question if the very conditions leading to Floyd’s death are being tacitly allowed to re-emerge.

Floyd’s harrowing final moments, captured with unblinking fidelity by a bystander’s lens, starkly illuminated the ingrained biases of racialized policing for a global audience. His frightened plea, “I can’t breathe,” was a visceral truth, mobilizing millions into the streets across the United States and internationally.

Cities grappled with fervent demands for police reform, genuine accountability, and a fundamental reimagining of the paradigms of public safety. Legislative proposals were drafted, law enforcement agencies scrutinized extant protocols, and corporations committed significant resources to the cause of racial equity. It was a period of profound collective trauma, undoubtedly. Yet, it also felt imbued with the potential for substantive transformation, a critical juncture to finally confront the deep-rooted systemic racism that has shadowed this nation since its inception.

However, as history consistently reminds us, the path to justice is rarely linear. The nascent impetus for comprehensive police reform at the federal level largely stalled, with legislative efforts failing to gain bipartisan traction. While some local reforms were enacted, many have been piecemeal or have faced significant resistance. The potent energy that galvanized the summer of 2020 has, in many ways, been met by a persistent counter-current, a discernible pushback against the very conceptualization of systemic racism and the demands for accountability.

This juncture compels us to examine the present moment and the unsettling influence of the incumbent administration in cultivating an atmosphere where the very precursors to another tragedy like Floyd’s feel alarmingly present.

The discourse emanating from the apex of governmental authority often foregrounds a “tough on crime” and “law and order” narrative that, while ostensibly concerned with public welfare, frequently emboldens aggressive policing tactics and diminishes calls for accountability. When political leadership consistently disavows the reality of systemic racism, a recurrent motif in certain ideological viewpoints, it effectively lends credence to the very prejudices that underpin racial profiling and excessive force. This creates an environment where officers may feel less constrained by oversight and more empowered to act with impunity, knowing their actions will likely be defended rather than scrutinized.

Consider the lexicon employed. When demonstrations advocating for racial equity are branded as “riots” or “anarchy,” and those articulating the need for accountability are dismissed as “radical” or “anti-police,” a clear signal is transmitted. This form of rhetoric not only demonizes legitimate dissent but also subtly, yet powerfully, reinforces the idea that concerns regarding police malfeasance are unwarranted. Such narratives can erode public trust and undermine the instrumentalities to ensure law enforcement accountability. This isn’t just about harsh words; it’s about setting a tone that can trickle down to everyday interactions between police and Black communities, increasing the likelihood of escalation and tragic outcomes.

Examining the current policy landscape reveals further cause for concern. The Trump administration’s recent decision to terminate endeavors aimed at securing federal oversight agreements for police departments in Minneapolis and Louisville, notwithstanding prior governmental findings of routine civil rights violations against Black people, constitutes a salient rollback of federal civil rights enforcement. The Justice Department is also concluding investigations and rescinding prior determinations of misconduct concerning six other police departments, characterizing these inquiries as “overreaching.”

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon articulated, “Federal micro-management of local police should be a rare exception, and not the norm,” thereby underscoring a laissez-faire approach that critics contend enfeebles accountability mechanisms.

Efforts to abrogate or resist federal superintendence of police departments, to fortify qualified immunity (which shields officers from civil lawsuits), or to appoint officials demonstrably skeptical of racial justice initiatives all contribute to the attenuation of accountability structures. When the federal government, which ideally would incentivize or mandate reforms, instead signals a detached posture or even a predilection for unfettered police authority, it creates a void where abuses can flourish. This pattern, evident in administrations prioritizing a “law and order” agenda, can effectively undo the fragile progress achieved in the wake of public clamor. For instance, reports from civil rights organizations have consistently underscored concerns regarding the federal government’s role in either fostering or impeding police reform efforts (e.g., American Civil Liberties Union, https://www.aclu.org/; NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, https://www.naacpldf.org/).

The prevailing social ethos fostered by such an administration is also troubling. When racial grievances are consistently downplayed, when discourse concerning historical injustices is branded as divisive, and when the very existence of systemic racism is refuted, it cultivates a society less adept at comprehending, let alone precluding, racialized violence. This denial can precipitate a hardening of ideological positions, rendering empathy and genuine dialogue exceedingly arduous. It fosters an environment wherein the fundamental societal issues that precipitate incidents such as Floyd’s homicide are not redressed, but instead disregarded or even exacerbated. This is not to impute sole culpability for deeply entrenched societal problems to any singular administration, but rather to underscore the profound influence of political leadership on the conditions under which these problems either ameliorate or deteriorate.

A quinquennium after the murder of George Floyd, the visceral anguish of that fateful day persists, a stark memento of lives extinguished and justice still awaited. The widespread demonstrations of 2020 evinced a collective yearning for a divergent future wherein Black lives are genuinely valued and safeguarded. Yet, as we appraise the current political panorama, the behaviors and policies fostered by the Trump administration, including the abrogation of federal police oversight, generate grave concerns regarding the nation’s not-so-urgent commitment to averting another such tragedy.

The penumbra of retrenchment casts a long shadow, necessitating unremitting vigilance, unwavering advocacy, and a renewed dedication to dismantling the very systems that permitted Floyd to perish, which continue to imperil Black lives. Five years after Floyd’s tragic and preventable murder, the struggle for authentic accountability and equitable justice is far from concluded; indeed, in many respects, it feels like it is recommencing, with exigencies more pressing than ever.

RELATED CONTENT: The Enduring Fire: Revisiting Malcolm X’s Vision For Black Liberation On What Would Have Been His 100th Birthday