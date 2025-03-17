News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Black Marines With ‘Razor Bumps’ Could Be Kicked Out The Military Due To New Policy The new rules were implemented after the Defense Secretary ordered a review of military grooming standards







Based on a new policy, people who are inflicted with a skin condition that can cause pain and scarring on their face (razor bumps) from shaving can be kicked out of the Marines if it does not clear up within a certain amount of time. This may greatly affect Black men.

According to the Marine Corps Times, the U.S. Marine Corps has stated that any Marine who has been diagnosed with pseudofolliculitis barbae has to undergo medical reevaluation within 90 days to see if they will still require a shaving waiver due to the condition.

DermNet states that Pseudofolliculitis barbae (PFB) “is a common inflammatory reaction of the hair follicle, most often on the face as a result of shaving.” The affliction is aggravated with regular shaving of the face.

“Ensuring the health, resilience, and discipline of our Marines and Sailors is essential to sustaining our warfighting capability and maintaining the high standards required to remain ready for any challenge,” a message sent from the Marines states.

“These standards ensure we remain the world’s premier fighting force, ready to fight and win with unwavering readiness, discipline and lethality.”

The message was issued March 13 after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a review of military fitness and grooming standards. A treatment plan was suggested for Marines with pseudofolliculitis barbae, with the goal of “returning Service members to grooming standards and ensuring maximum warfighting readiness.”

That treatment plan has a four-phase regimen:

In the first phase, Marines will avoid shaving for four weeks until the razor bumps subside. The second phase will allow Marines with moderate to severe cases to stop shaving for eight weeks, or another four weeks if they were already going through the first phase — including potential hair removal through depilatory treatment.

Phase three gives the Marine an additional four weeks of the same treatment if the condition remains. In the final fourth phase, Marines whose razor bumps don’t improve will be referred to a dermatologist for a potential laser treatment that will be paid for by the government.

For the time being, military medical officers can give a medical waiver to Marines diagnosed with pseudofolliculitis barbae. The waiver will be reviewed and a commanding officer will have to sign off on it.

Marines who need a waiver for over a year might be removed from service due to the new protocol.

RELATED CONTENT: 5 Products For Black Men To Eliminate Razor Bumps