West Point Military Academy Disbands Cadet Clubs Following Trump’s Anti-DEI Executive Order

Diverse West Point Military Academy students will no longer have certain clubs available.

These clubs, such as the Society of Black Engineers, have formally disbanded following President Donald Trump’s executive order to dismantle all DEI programs and departments. After Trump signed the order, a memo ordered these affinity clubs to shut down. An X user posted a screenshot of the memorandum officially banning these clubs and their scheduled activities.

Have verified that this memo circulating from West Point is real.



H/T @PeterLucier pic.twitter.com/Z5utAaNxlz — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) February 5, 2025

According to Time, these clubs have already faced removal from West Point’s site. These clubs do not only extend to Black student groups. The ruling also applied to groups centered on Latino and Asian heritage, as well as women- and LGBTQ-focused organizations.

However, the clubs’ participants did not have to represent these identities. Despite this, these clubs must no longer congregate on the school’s grounds or use any of West Point’s resources for their efforts.

Despite pressure from leadership to eliminate these DEI-affiliated programs, some United States Military Academy groups have emphasized their continued work for students. The USMA’s Knights Out organization, which amplifies the experiences of LGBTQIA+ cadets, has released a statement noting that it will keep advocating for its mission.

“…No executive order or policy will stop us from protecting and preserving our extraordinary community—who show us every day that service to the nation is not dependent on individual identity,” explained the organization’s board president. “Our military serves all Americans; all Americans should be able to serve in it.”

While the clubs ranged from multiple ethnic and affinity groups, others noted that some groups that would fall under these categories did not explicitly face the chopping block.

Probably notable that West Point's Polish affinity group isn't on this list.



They describe themselves as follows: "The Kościuszko Squadron is an association of cadets who explore and enjoy their Polish heritage and welcome others on their journey of discovery" https://t.co/0uZQHvcyXG — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) February 5, 2025

Specifically, The West Point Polish Club for cadets who “explore and enjoy Polish culture, history, and language” did not fall under disbandment. Another group meant to engage in discussions of humanism also evaded cancellation.

