The Black Masking Indians Celebrate Resilience At Super Sunday in New Orleans Inside the Black Masking Indians and the rich history of Super Sunday in New Orleans.







Super Sunday in New Orleans upholds its longstanding tradition of uniting the local community and being recognized as the true Mardi Gras.

The annual tradition serves as both a homecoming celebration and a testament to resilience and pride, WWLTV reports. The Black Masking Indians take to the streets in the Uptown area, showcasing their hand-sewn suits adorned with intricate beadwork and towering feathers.

“This is the day where everybody gets to see all of the Indians together,” said Big Chief John of The Original Wild Tchoupitoulas Mardi Gras Indians. “Usually, Mardi Gras, you don’t see us all together. It’s a big parade for the city and we’re putting on for the city.”

“Every neighborhood has a tribe. I think the last time I counted, they had 45 tribes from each neighborhood,” Big Chief John added. “And we all get together to see who makes the coolest (best)suit.”

The roots of Black Masking Indian culture lie in resistance. Excluded from traditional Mardi Gras celebrations, Black communities forged their own, blending African, Native American, and Creole influences into a unique tradition. What emerged was Super Sunday, the day when all the tribes gather—not for tourists or cameras but for one another.

Hailed as the real Mardi Gras of New Orleans, Super Sunday celebrates survival, culture, and a history that refuses to be erased.

“This game here ain’t nothing to play with,” said Big Chief Spoon of the Buffalo Hunters Mardi Gras Indians. He’s been a part of it since he was seven years old and learned the tradition from elders like his uncle. “I go by the code, by the real Indians. Me? I stay neutral. I’m an Original Indian.”

Super Sunday is New Orleans at its most authentic. It’s not a staged event for tourists or a mainstream spectacle. It serves as a reminder that, no matter how much the city evolves or time passes, the spirit of the Black Masking Indians will keep their culture from being forgotten.

