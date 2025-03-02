First Black Queen Of ALLA Mardi Gras Parade Makes History

Gian Durand now reigns as the first Black queen of New Orleans’ ALLA parade during this year’s Mardi Gras festivities. The businesswoman has dedicated her inaugural ride to not only Dorothy Mae Taylor, but also diversity.

Durand rode down the streets of New Orleans on Feb. 26, with the evening representing more than her own accolade. Upon becoming the first Black queen in ALLA’s 93-year-old history, she remains inspired by the historic voices for change within Crescent City. She dedicated the ride to Taylor, who was a Civil rights activist and the first Black women to be elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives. The late educator also served a member of the New York City Council.

“If it wasn’t for her, I maybe wouldn’t even have the opportunity to reign,” Durand said to NOLA.

Taylor was instrumental in integrating Mardi Gras krewes. In 1992, she authored a city ordinance to eliminate discrimination, ordering krewes to implement an open admission policy. Now, her legacy is furthered by Durand’s newest crowning.

Durand grew up in New Orleans East, with parents who found economic mobility in construction and insurance. She graduated from two storied New Orleans institutions, St. Mary’s Academy, a Black catholic school, and Xavier University, an HBCU founded in the city. She later attended law school at Loyola University.

Her time interning at the Orleans Parish Juvenile Court led her to create Loving Hearts of Louisiana, a behavioral clinic for youth needing mental health care and support. The former regular on former Bravo series” Southern New Orleans” has remained a vocal figure in her community. Her continued love for Mardi Gras also led to her membership in the infamous, and disbanded, all-female krewe of NYX. After a scandal-plagued NYX, Durand joined ALLA, once known as an all-white, predominately white club.

Since joining, Durand has seen ALLA transform into a more inclusive cohort reflecting its diverse city. After sponsoring a float and becoming a parade lieutenant, her ongoing contributions to the cultural festivity led to her appointment as queen. Her ride also coincides with a new time for their float. They will take over NYX’s place after racial tensions during the height of Black Lives Matter prompted diverse members to leave in droves. The exodus came after NYX’s previous captain posted “All Lives Matter” on social media amid protests for George Floyd. With the krewe’s dwindling members and likability, New Orleans City Council unanimously voted to remove them from the 2025 Carnival.

Durand campaigned to get the City Council’s approval for ALLA to take over. Now, her historic role holds greater meaning for the inclusive shift at Mardi Gras.

