News by Kandiss Edwards Black Men Smile Creator Carlton Mackey Stands Against DEI Deniers Black Men Smile asserts "They Pulled Back. We Push Forward.," in response to DEI rollbacks.







Carlton Mackey of Black Men Smile is continuing the mission of uplifting while standing against DEI erasure.

The director of the “Ethics & the Arts” program at Emory University, Mackey believes his success does not overshadow the larger movement. In 2024, Mackey collaborated with Target to release Black Men Smile apparel in stores. Working with a large retailer brought attention to Mackey’s mission of “inspiring innovative thought through creative expression.”

The collaboration ended before Target decided to forgo its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs. The move by Target sparked widespread protest within the Black community. Mackey said he is unlikely to work with the retailer.

“I wouldn’t choose to essentially condone that behavior by putting my brand in [Target] at this critical time,” he said in an interview with NBC News.

The ethics director is focused on serving the common good. He commented that the Black community’s position outweighs Black Men Smile’s individual gain.

“I’m basing my decision on a principled argument of being in solidarity with the larger body, the larger movement, of Black people who are making conscious decisions about where to spend their money,” he said.

Black Men Smile’s work has been a boon to the community. The organization facilitates multiple campaigns that integrate Black joy, social justice, ethics, and art.

The inspiration behind Black Men Smile stemmed from Mackey’s exposure to violent images of Black victims of police brutality. Amidst the pervasive imagery of Black death, Mackey chose to embrace joy. Or, in his words, “radical expressions of self-love as a form of resistance.”

What started as a hashtag, #BlackMenSmile, sought to juxtapose images of violence with images of jubilance. By 2024, the organization had amassed over 100,000 followers. The org has archived more than 115,000 community-sourced images.

Mackey continues his mission despite the ongoing attempts to dismiss marginalized communities from the broader consciousness.

Supporters can engage with several campaigns launched by Mackey and his team, including Beautiful in Every Shade, Black Men Smile, and Ethics in the Arts.

RELATED CONTENT: The ‘Waves Games’ Is Dropping Black Boy Joy Across The Country