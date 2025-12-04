Men by Ahsan Washington Tap Into These Black Men’s Grooming Products For the Holidays Black men's grooming industry exists at the crossroads of cultural care and intention.







The experience of holiday shopping changes completely when you shop with care and cultural awareness and intentionality. The Black men’s grooming industry exists at the crossroads of cultural care and intention because it has historically lacked representation. However, Black founders have driven innovative developments.

This guide features grooming brands that develop products that truly cater to textured hair and melanin-rich skin and the daily routines that build Black men’s confidence. Supporting Black-owned grooming brands represents a year-round commitment to wellness, dignity, and community development.

Bevel

Tristan Walker established Bevel as a high-end grooming brand specifically designed for men of color. The brand delivers specialized shaving systems together with haircare and skincare products plus beard and body care items which target typical problems of coarse and curly hair. Through its online platform and expanded retail presence Bevel delivers specialized grooming solutions to customers. Recipients of Bevel gift cards can create personalized grooming systems which work perfectly to enhance their shaving and beard maintenance and skin care practices.

Scotch Porter

Scotch Porter is a grooming brand for men of color that was started in 2015 by barber-entrepreneur Calvin Quallis. It’s products are specifically designed for textured hair and skin to maintain healthy beards and soften hair while reducing dryness and irritation. Scotch Porter offers beard kits and cologne + body-care bundles as complete holiday gift sets through their website and multiple retail locations.

Golden Grooming Co.

Golden Grooming Co. provides a grooming product line specifically designed for men of color that includes beard care products along with hair, skin, and body care items. The product range includes beard oils, balms, shampoos, body washes, and bundles that deliver nourishment and hydration to textured hair and melanin-rich skin. The “bundle” packages from Golden Grooming Co. serve as thoughtful complete grooming gifts that help people establish their grooming routines.

Solo Noir

Andrea Polk, an entrepreneur and licensed aesthetician, founded Solo Noir to provide a clean beauty grooming line that includes multitask skincare along with beard care and shaving essentials. The product line aims to reduce grooming routines while solving typical skin issues for men of color including dryness and ingrown hairs and uneven skin tones through natural carefully developed products which exclude harsh chemicals. Customers can purchase Solo Noir products through its website in addition to their grooming kits and skincare and beard-care products. Solo Noir makes perfect gifts for people who want minimalistic grooming routines or straightforward effective systems to start their grooming journey.

Aaron Wallace

The grooming brand Aaron Wallace presents “The Grooming Trifecta” a special bundle for Black men. The three-step grooming set contains a cleanser together with facial moisturizer and beard and hair oil to simplify beard and skin and hair care. The products deliver hydration and detoxification and nourishment to textured hair and melanin-rich skin while protecting against dryness, razor bumps, and ingrown hairs. The Trifecta bundle is an affordable and practical gift choice for people who want to establish a basic daily grooming routine.

Levi Fisher

This men’s grooming brand under Oyin Handmade provides beard and hair care products. The product lineup features a black-soap and honey-based cleanser alongside a hydrating leave-in “Go Tea” spray, featuring tea tree oil and softening beard butter and serum. Levi Fisher delivers natural ingredient-based products without harsh chemicals at affordable prices which makes it perfect for people who want mild grooming solutions at reasonable costs. Products can be purchased through its online store.

Go Nutz

Go Nutz markets its personal-care grooming brand through a “360°” trimmer system which extends body grooming capabilities beyond traditional hair and beard care. Men who practice full-body grooming can find practical and distinctive grooming upgrades through Go Nutz devices which make excellent holiday presents.

Frederick Benjamin Grooming

Michael James established Frederick Benjamin Grooming after spending 10 years in the beauty-care industry to enhance grooming services for men of color. The brand provides complete grooming solutions through scalp treatment and hair/styling products, shaving essentials, and beard care products that address coarse hair and dry scalp and razor irritation and ingrown hairs. It’s all about delivering clean ingredient products with specific solutions for men of color. Originating from a barbershop-based concept, Frederick Benjamin sells its products through online platforms and plans to extend its retail presence.

