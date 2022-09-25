Black Mom and Daughter Duo Write a Children’s Book Focusing on the Beauty of Growing Food

Stacey Woodson, a registered dietitian, food activist, and HBCU graduate from Philadelphia, Penn. has partnered with her 10-year-old daughter, Paige, to write and release Grow. Eat. Repeat. A Love Letter to Black-Eyed Peas, a beautiful children’s book that centers on the beauty of Black culture by displaying the intimate relationship between generations of family, Black history and their garden.

An educational and inspiring read that is sure to evoke appreciation for growing your own food.

The new book aims to illustrate the beauty and value of growing your own food – especially black-eyed peas. Written to nourish the mind, body and soul by exploring nutrition, science, family, and Black history while artfully highlighting the special bond between daughters, their mothers and their gardens.

Grow. Eat. Repeat. A Love Letter to Black-Eyed Peas combines whimsical alliteration while celebrating diversity, and the multigenerational tradition of growing food. This heartwarming story is the perfect addition to any library or classroom as it entertains and inspires young readers to have a deeper appreciation for the many gifts provided by Mother Earth.

Stacey is a registered dietitian that believes all people should have access to nourishing foods and culturally sensitive nutrition education. She is also is a proud graduate of Hampton University. She also earned her Master of Science in Clinical Nutrition from New York University.

Stacey and Paige enjoy gardening, yoga, and frolicking in nature. The new book caters to readers that grow or wish to grow their food and those interested in nutrition.

“We will never have to worry about going hungry as long as we grow our own food,” says Stacey.

For more information and/or to purchase the book, visit her official web site at StaceyWoodson.com/books.

About

Stacey Woodson, MS, RD, LDN is a dietitian-nutritionist and entrepreneur. She is a counselor, speaker, and author on the topics of nutrition and wellness. Stacey is the author of the Delicious & Nutritious Series which teaches about nutrition and healthy eating while representing and affirming children of color.

This article first appeared on Blacknews.com.