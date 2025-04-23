News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Black Mother Dies Of ‘Broken Heart’ Days After Finding Son Dead In Bedroom After Returning Home The mother died nearly 11 days after finding her son dead in his room.







A Black mother in south Georgia reportedly died from a “broken heart” days after finding her son beaten to death in his bedroom.

According to Fox 12, Tasha Lawson found her son, Tee’Andrick, dead in his room on April 2. The family believes the 20-year-old was assaulted by two men who broke into the Hazelhurst, Georgia, residence while his mother was out of town.

Upon finding her son, Lawson died just 11 days later, on April 13, from apparent heart issues. Officials determined her cause of death to be from natural causes, specifically “aortic dissection rupture, hypertensive, and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” She died while receiving medical treatment for her condition at Waycross Hospital.

However, her family believes the doting mother died of a “broken heart” over her son’s untimely death. Now, their loved ones must deal with the unexpected loss of Lawson and her son.

The family has since launched a GoFundMe to help clean Tee’Andrick’s room and pay Lawson’s unanticipated funeral expenses. The page emphasized how close the duo were, and how the young man’s death triggered his own mother’s health decline.

“With broken hearts, we share the tragic loss of Tee’Andrick Lawson, a loving, funny, and free-spirited young man whose life was taken far too soon in a senseless act of violence. He was the kind of person who lit up every room — full of laughter, energy, and warmth.”

The description added, “Tee’Andrick and his mother were inseparable. Their bond was deep and unbreakable — best friends who did everything together. The pain of losing her son was too much for her heart to bear, and just days later, she passed away from sheer heartbreak.”

While authorities continue to investigate the case, the family believes the foul play stemmed from a hate crime. The family claimed that Tee’Andrick’s sexual orientation led to the home invasion and fatal assault.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, an FBI report on 2023 crime data revealed attacks based on sexual orientation rose 23% from the previous year. However, Black members of the LGBTQ+ community also face disproportionate rates of assault. The Williams Institute at UCLA also released a study that showed 44% of this demographic experienced physical or sexual assault.

The family continues to await justice for Tee’Andrick’s murder as they grieve the double loss.