Food by Jeroslyn JoVonn Good Fortune On A Plate: Inside Black New Year’s Food Traditions Here's the tradition that lies behind signature soul food dishes served on New Year's Eve.







Black-eyed peas, collard greens, tender pork, and cornbread are typical staples in Black households on New Year’s Eve and day. But when was the last time you stopped to think about why?

On New Year’s Eve, cultures around the world follow traditions filled with symbolism and superstition, all in the hopes of welcoming good luck in the new year ahead, according to CNN. People of Spanish descent might eat 12 grapes at midnight; in Japanese culture, Toshikoshi Soba noodles are eaten for long life; and lentils in Italy represent coins.

But for millions of African Americans, cooking black-eyed peas, prosperity greens, and other soul food staples isn’t just about luck; it’s a celebration of resilience, heritage, and triumph that’s been passed down for generations.

The tradition is thought to have roots in the South, tracing back to Africa and the West Indies people who brought these recipes during enslavement. Enslaved cooks transformed scraps and less desirable cuts of meat discarded by masters into flavorful dishes that have since become soul food staples—each carrying deep meaning, especially when served for the New Year.

Black-eyed peas are a New Year’s Eve staple in many Black households. Symbolizing luck and prosperity, they’re often served in Hoppin’ John—a mix of black-eyed peas, rice, and sometimes pork—believed to bring financial fortune in the year ahead.

Leafy greens—like collard, mustard, or turnip—often accompany black-eyed peas and pork, symbolizing money, wealth, and good fortune. They are simmered slowly with ham hocks, smoked turkey, or bacon. Tradition holds that the darker and more abundant the greens, the greater the luck for prosperity in the coming year.

Cornbread is a staple at any soul food meal, but on New Year’s Eve, it takes on extra significance—symbolizing gold and wealth. It’s usually baked, fried, or made into muffins, and often served alongside greens and black-eyed peas to create a full “luck plate.” Other popular sides include cabbage, symbolizing prosperity and financial gain, usually boiled or sautéed with other greens. Sweet potatoes or yams, which represent nourishment, abundance, and sweetness in life, are often served candied, mashed, or baked.

Pork is a popular protein in many Black households on New Year’s Eve, symbolizing progress and forward movement—pigs naturally root forward while foraging. Chitlins (the small intestines of pig), ham, pork chops, or roast pork are regular presences during the holiday, carrying this symbolic meaning into the new year.

Fish, served fried, baked, or in stews, is another popular choice on New Year’s Eve, often replacing pork for those seeking abundance and fertility in the year ahead. Its scales are said to symbolize coins.

The tradition of good luck extends to desserts and drinks, with sweet potato pie, peach cobbler, and fruitcakes symbolizing sweetness for the year ahead. Champagne or sparkling cider is often served at midnight to toast new beginnings and celebration. Some families have their own traditions, like eating greens at the stroke of midnight or hiding a lucky coin in a cake.

The true beauty is in these rituals, passed down through generations and cherished over time.

RELATED CONTENT: Sip, Celebrate, Support: Black Champagne Brands To Celebrate The Holidays