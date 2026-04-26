Legal by Shanique Yates Black Ohio Woman Launches GoFundMe To Return Home Following Marijuana Arrest In Bali Tye Kionne and her mother, Abathia, took a vacation to Bali, Indonesia, to celebrate Abathia’s 50th birthday.







A trip to Bali took a turn for the worse for an Ohio woman and her family.

According to theGrio, Tye Kionne and her mother, Abathia, took a vacation to Bali, Indonesia, to celebrate Abathia’s 50th birthday. It was a short-lived celebration after the pair was detained in customs following the discovery of marijuana in Tye’s luggage. She was ultimately transported to a jail in Bali.

Indonesia has strict laws against marijuana, as possession of the substance is equivalent to the same criminal level as cocaine, selling drugs, heroin, and using or buying drugs. An offense can result in life behind bars, and even death.

The women traveled with a group, including Tye’s boyfriend; however, a Facebook post reveals that Tye is unable to come home until she pays a $75,000 fee. She also disclosed that she has until Monday to pay $30,000 of the money owed, or she will face being stuck in the country for an estimated four years or longer.

A GoFundMe has been launched to quickly raise funds to bring Tye home. The platform says that 50% of the funds have been donated, with the amount sitting at $37,435 as of April 26.

“Studying a country’s culture is CRITICAL when deciding to travel abroad and must be taken serious,” reads the description on the fundraising site. “In summary, Tye is not use to international travel and made a decision that is going to cost her a safe return home from Bali, Indonesia. Funds will go towards legal representation, rehabilitation program, and bringing her home safe in 3 months. We’re working to meet urgent deadline, or she won’t be able to come home.”

The post also describes Tye as a “very passionate woman” who supports the youth in every way possible.

“Tye is a very passionate women who devoted her life to kids in every way she could try (cheer coach, cheer team CEO, tumbling instructor, after-school program operator, summer program operator), but more importantly, mother of two beautiful girls and 4 step-children that need her back home amongst family.”

In conclusion, a trip has been referred to as going from a dream to a nightmare.

Bali Holiday Secrets encourages travelers to avoid drugs entirely to avoid legal issues in the province. Even with prescription drugs, they urge visitors to carry a doctor’s letter and original prescription just to stay safe.

Along with strict laws against drugs, Bali also has firm regulations against public affection, including heavy kissing, as well as gambling and littering.

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