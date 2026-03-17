Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Tasha K Launches GoFundMe, Asks Internet To Help Pay Down Millions Owed To Cardi B Tasha K is now reaching out to her "Winos" community to help her pay down the damages owed to the rapper.







Latasha Kebe, better known as Tasha K, is leaning on the internet’s support to help her pay the defamation judgment she owes Cardi B.

The blogger has launched a GoFundMe amid her hefty monthly payments to the Bronx rapper. The two parties were in a long legal battle over gossip Tasha K spread about Cardi B on her infamous blog.

Now, Tasha has called on her “Winos” community to help her through this financial strain she brought on herself. While claiming to have initially refused help, Tasha K finally relented after apparent conversations with her followers.

“For years, many of you have asked me to start a fundraiser to help me pay off the judgment against me. I always refused because I believed it was my responsibility to handle it on my own. But after many conversations with you all, I’m finally listening,” she wrote on the page’s description.

Cardi sued the blogger in 2019 for slander, alleging defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The 2022 result of the case left Tasha K owing the Grammy winner around $4 million in damages and legal fees.

However, that debt became overwhelming for Tasha K’s pockets. Previously covered on BLACK ENTERPRISE, the blogger even filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2023 to free up funds for the payments.

Last March, the two parties agreed to a payment plan where Tasha K would pay the rapper around $1.2 million over the next five years. Under this plan, Tasha K must make court-ordered payments of $20,000 a month, giving Cardi B $176,000 total in the first year alone.

She added, “This fundraiser is being created for one purpose only, to pay down the judgment debt so I can close this chapter and move forward without constant legal distractions.”

However, Tasha K still plans to pull her weight and keep her personal payments on schedule, regardless of the GoFundMe’s success. This amount is also a mere fraction of the total due to Cardi B.

She also says the constant owing is putting her into deeper financial distress, as creditors bring her back to court for more filings. The blogger says this legal hassle has added to the fees on her tight budget.

Tasha K continued, “I don’t have $3.5 million sitting in cash, but with the help of my community, we can accelerate paying this off so I can finally move forward and focus on creating, reporting, and entertaining without constant interruption.”

However, supporters could get more bang for their buck, with Tasha K announcing merch incentives for the “Winos” who chip in. The 44-year-old, who celebrated a birthday on March 10, also said how the only gift she wants is to “put this chapter behind me.”

As of March 17, the GoFundMe has raised over $10,500 of its $3.5 million goal.

RELATED CONTENT: Organizers Claim Target Boycott Continues Despite Claims It Ended, Pastor Jamal Bryant To Address Backlash