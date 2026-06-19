Juneteenth by Sidnee Michelle Black On The Block Marks 5th Anniversary With Los Angeles Juneteenth Festival The festival included performances by R&B artists Jacquees and Kenyon Dixon, along with interactive experiences.







Black on the Block, a marketplace featuring Black-owned businesses, celebrated its fifth anniversary with a Juneteenth festival on June 13 at Los Angeles Center Studios, bringing together more than 150 vendors, performers, and community members, The LA Local reports.

Founders Lanie and Char Edwards said the event, held at 500 S. Bixel St., was expected to draw thousands of attendees and highlighted Black entrepreneurship through retail vendors, food offerings, live entertainment, and networking opportunities.

The festival included performances by R&B artists Jacquees and Kenyon Dixon, along with interactive experiences, a children’s area, and a rooftop VIP section. Admission was free for children ages 12 and younger, according to the event’s website.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2021, Black on the Block has expanded its marketplace events to cities including Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, Charlotte, and Washington, D.C.

“We are sisters and both small business owners. We saw the gaps and the issues of small businesses and wanted to fill that, plus give visibility and funding opportunities to Black-owned businesses,” the sister duo told Fox LA 11.

Organizers said the platform was created to increase visibility and sales opportunities for Black-owned businesses while fostering connections between entrepreneurs and consumers.

The event was scheduled ahead of Juneteenth, observed annually on June 19 to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. Former President Joe Biden signed legislation establishing Juneteenth National Independence Day as a federal holiday on June 17, 2021.

Black on the Block is one of several Juneteenth events taking place across Los Angeles County in June, reflecting continued interest in celebrations that recognize Black history, culture, and economic empowerment.

The festival comes as Black-owned businesses continue to seek greater access to consumers and investment opportunities. Black On The Block vendors said that events such as this one can help entrepreneurs build brand awareness and connect with new customers.

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