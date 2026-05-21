Lifestyle by Sidnee Michelle Douyon From ’LINDEN’ Blvd To Los Angeles, This Black-Owned Restaurant’s Priority Is Cuisine And Culture Since opening in 2024, the restaurant has become a gathering space for Black Angelenos seeking elevated dining rooted in community and culture.







In a city where Black-owned fine dining spaces are limited, LINDEN has quickly emerged as one of Hollywood’s most culturally distinct culinary destinations, blending Caribbean flavors, New York influences, and Black storytelling into a restaurant experience that resonates far beyond the plate.

Located on Sunset Boulevard, LINDEN was founded by MTV personality Sterling “Steelo” Brim, entrepreneur and creative director Alahna Jade, and hospitality partners Vincent Bryant and Scott Williams. Since opening in 2024, the restaurant has become a gathering space for Black Angelenos seeking elevated dining rooted in community and culture.

“Being one of the few Black-owned restaurants in Hollywood comes with a lot of pride and responsibility,” Jade told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “We’ve always wanted LINDEN to feel bigger than just a restaurant; it’s a reflection of culture, community, and the people who inspire us.”

Jade continued: “Culture isn’t a trend or aesthetic for us; it’s the foundation of the space. LINDEN was built to create a place where our community feels seen, celebrated, and genuinely connected. Representation matters, but creating something with substance and longevity matters even more.”

Source: photo credit: Linden

The restaurant draws inspiration from Linden Boulevard in New York, a culturally rich corridor that stretches through Brooklyn and Queens, known for its Caribbean and Black diasporic communities. That multicultural influence is reflected throughout the menu curated by chef Jonathan Harris, whose dishes fuse Caribbean, Southern, Jewish, and African American culinary traditions.

Signature menu items such as wagyu oxtail pie and the curry corn ribs showcase the restaurant’s commitment to reimagining comfort food through a diasporic lens. Food critics and diners alike have praised LINDEN for balancing upscale presentation with flavors deeply tied to Black and Caribbean heritage.

Source: oxtail pot pie photo credit: Linden

Source: photo credit: Linden

LINDEN’s impact extends beyond cuisine. The restaurant’s décor, featuring vintage photographs, moody lighting, and music rooted in R&B and hip-hop, intentionally centers Black identity in a part of Los Angeles where Black-owned establishments remain underrepresented. According to a 2023 report from the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, Black-owned businesses account for only a small percentage of employer businesses across Los Angeles County, underscoring the significance of spaces like LINDEN.

As Hollywood continues evolving, LINDEN is proving that Black-owned restaurants can thrive by leading with authenticity, culture, and community-centered hospitality.

“Culture isn’t something you can fake. I think the community and cultural wealth you find at LINDEN is so unique and nuanced that only those from our community truly understand what we’ve created. As ‘For Us By Us’ as you can get,” Brim concluded.

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