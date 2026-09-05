Black Orthodontist Opens Chicago Practice To Close Representation Gap

Dr. Yvette Battle is building more than smiles at her Black-owned orthodontic practice on Chicago’s South Side. The Howard University graduate is using entrepreneurship to increase representation in orthodontics, where Black professionals remain significantly underrepresented, ABC7 Chicago reports.

Battle owns Bronzeville Orthodontics, which she opened in Chicago’s historically Black Bronzeville neighborhood in 2021. The practice incorporates Black culture throughout its design, from artwork on the walls to merchandise displayed inside, creating an environment Battle hopes feels familiar and welcoming to patients.

Her presence is particularly significant in a profession with limited Black representation. Black orthodontists account for about 3.1% of practicing orthodontists nationwide, according to a 2026 study examining Howard University’s orthodontic program and workforce diversity.

The research also found that Black and Hispanic children have significantly lower odds of visiting an orthodontist than white children.

Patient Kosi Amor told the outlet that finding a Black orthodontist proved more difficult than finding a Black dentist.

“I found a lot more Black dentists than orthodontists; the hunt, it started off a little rough,” Amor said.

Battle earned her dental degree from Howard University College of Dentistry in 2008 before serving four years as a captain and general dentist in the U.S. Air Force. In 2015, she earned a graduate certificate in orthodontics and a master’s degree in oral biology from the University of Maryland School of Dentistry, according to her practice.

After years of working for other practices, Battle decided to pursue ownership.

“I was working for others, and I just didn’t feel as appreciated. Why don’t I just do this for myself?” Battle said.

For Battle, however, ownership is also about visibility.

“I knew that my skills and my knowledge and my education could hold up against anyone,” she said. “I will say Howard did prepare us for that — to know that this, this is rare.”

Battle said she wants patients to leave her practice with greater confidence, whether they are pursuing a job, preparing for an interview, or navigating their personal lives.

Her broader legacy is one she hopes will resonate with the next generation, including her daughter, by demonstrating that Black professionals do not have to wait for opportunities to be created for them.

“I would hope for that to be my legacy,” Battle said.

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