These Black-Owned Beauty Products Make Great Stocking Stuffers

The following Black-owned beauty and makeup brands have our attention because they transform how inclusivity, performance, and self-expression function in the beauty industry. These brands provide diverse product selections which include melanin-friendly foundations alongside bold pigments, vegan formulas, and luxury artistry to serve all skin tones and personal styles. Supporting these Black-owned beauty and makeup brands for the holidays allows you to boost your natural beauty while contributing to the Black economy.

Fenty Beauty

Rihanna’s makeup and beauty brand Fenty Beauty delivers high-performance cosmetics with broad shade ranges and standout products that serve all skin tones. The brand launched in 2017 and rapidly transformed industry diversity standards through its worldwide online presence and major retail distribution.

Juvia’s Place

Chichi Eburu founded Juvia’s Place as a makeup brand that creates vibrant pigment-rich cosmetics inspired by African culture. The brand offers bold eyeshadow palettes and lip products that deliver vibrant color payoff specifically for deeper skin tones. Juvia’s Place markets its products online and through selected beauty retailers.

The Lip Bar

Melissa Butler established The Lip Bar as a vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand which offers bold makeup essentials for every skin tone. The brand started from Butler’s frustration around limited inclusive beauty options and now it has grown to national distribution. The Lip Bar sells its products through online platforms and major retail stores to fight against one-shade-fits-most beauty standards and boost confidence with clean beauty products.

Uoma Beauty

Sharon Chuter birthed Uoma Beauty as an inclusive, Afro-inspired makeup and beauty brand. Uoma Beauty delivers rich pigments with innovative formulas and broad shade ranges in foundations and lipsticks to fill industry gaps in representation. The brand was created to honor diversity through its collection of beauty tools. Customers can purchase Uoma Beauty products through its website platform and in specific Ulta beauty store locations.

Danessa Myricks Beauty

Danessa Myricks Beauty, created by makeup artist Danessa Myricks, offers pro-artistry cosmetics with multi-use, high-impact products that blend professional performance with creative freedom. Built around the idea that beauty should have no boundaries, Danessa Myricks Beauty products are available direct and at retailers like Sephora, empowering users from beginners to pros to experiment and express individuality.

Range Beauty

Range Beauty is a new beauty brand that specializes in makeup products which are beneficial for the skin. Range Beauty creates natural-finish glow-enhancing makeup products which suit various skin tones and are made for daily use. The brand develops its products to enhance skin feel and radiance across all skin tones, while delivering an empowering experience to its customers. Range Beauty in the inclusive beauty market meeting consumer needs for improved representation. Range Beauty products are available through their website and at specific beauty retail locations.

Fashion Fair

The luxury brand Fashion Fair, which was initially created for darker skin tones, made a comeback with updated formulations and new retail locations. The brand provides high-end foundations, together with lipsticks and complexion products, that are specifically designed for melanin-rich skin. Fashion Fair maintains its mission to elevate beauty standards for historically underserved consumers.

CocoLash

CocoLash is a Black-owned beauty brand that focuses on eye-enhancing products ,together with high-quality lashes. The brand provides various eye makeup options to transform any look. Their high-end lashes enable users to enhance their eyes while increasing self-assurance and completing their makeup application. The company distributes its products through online channels and retail stores.

Pat McGrath Labs

The legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath established Pat McGrath Labs in 2015. The brand specializes in ultra-luxury cosmetics, which includes couture pigments alongside runway-grade formulas and iconic palettes. Pat McGrath Labs operates through Sephora and Ulta and premium retail locations worldwide to deliver visionary artistry and high-performance products that create global makeup trends.

Beauty Bakerie

The makeup brand Beauty Bakerie was created by Cashmere Nicole to deliver playful vegan and gluten-free cosmetics that provide long-lasting smudge-resistant performance. The brand uses dessert-inspired packaging and launched in 2011. Beauty Bakerie sells their products through its website and beauty boutiques across the country, while the mission unites creative quality, clean formulas with a goal to please beauty enthusiasts.

Mented Cosmetics

The founders KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson established Mented Cosmetics to produce vegan and cruelty-free makeup and skincare products that serve all skin tones, including those neglected by traditional beauty standards. Since its 2017 debut, Mented Cosmetics has built a reputation for creating nude lipsticks and complexion products which enhance every skin shade. Mented Cosmetics sells its products through its website and select retailers, while maintaining its commitment to universal shade ranges and high-quality formulas with intentional inclusivity.

