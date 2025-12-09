Lifestyle by Ahsan Washington Add A Dab Of Luxe With These Ladies’ Gift Picks These brands that redefine luxe through their distinctive design







Black-owned brands have carved out their own lane in the luxury market by offering fine goods that cater to culturally diverse customers, with purposeful design and traditional craftsmanship that diverge from conventional Western and European luxury ideals. //

BLACK ENTERPRISE features 7 Black-owned beauty and fashion brands that redefine luxury through their distinctive design approach. The following products showcase that luxury and value stem from their cultural integration and elevated creative development.

Epara Skincare

The luxury skincare brand Epara operates in London and across Africa, combining clinical effectiveness with African botanicals in its high-end skincare collection, which includes serums, cleansers, and body treatments for melanated skin’s dryness and hyperpigmentation. Epara delivers luxurious textures and clinically informed activities through its marula and moringa formulations, which make it a meaningful gift for those seeking results and ritual.

THIRD CROWN

The New York-based contemporary jewelry house THIRD CROWN creates modern sculptural statement pieces. Their collection of rings, cuffs, pendants, and bracelets includes both fine jewelry and contemporary heirlooms. THIRD CROWN established itself in recent years through consistent editorial exposure and complete online product catalogs. THIRD CROWN offers contemporary craft and signature silhouettes, serving as classic luxury gifts for people who want wearable, gallery-worthy jewelry. Their products are available through their online store and specific retail partners who provide material details and pricing information.

bütün

The Black-owned fragrance house bütün presents functional, artisanal fragrances, which boutique sellers curate. These perfumes combine artisanal techniques with a wellness-adjacent positioning to create premium scents. For those who seek niche artistic perfumery, bütün is the way to go.

Marie Hunter Beauty

Marie Hunter Beauty, a Black-owned brand, offers luxury candles and home fragrance gifts. The items come in sophisticated packaging, making them both decorative pieces and scent providers. The elevated scent and home aesthetic of luxury candles make them a reliable high-impact gift choice for many recipients.

Fe Noel

Brooklyn-based designer Felisha Noel established Fe Noel to create luxury women’s clothing that reflects Caribbean heritage through vibrant designs. Starting as a vintage boutique in the early 2010s, Fe Noel has since become a full women’s wear label known for its elegant cultural designs. Fe Noel sells its designs online and through selected retail partners, offering flowing gowns, resort-style dresses, and statement silhouettes with island-inspired prints in vibrant colors. Women who value elegance, movement, and cultural heritage will find their perfect match in the brand’s elevated feminine designs.

Anima Iris

Wilglory Tanjong established Anima Iris, a Black-owned luxury brand that produces handmade handbags in Senegal. The architectural handbags from Anima Iris showcase vibrant textures and global-inspired silhouettes, which are distinctive statement accessories. Anima Iris received recognition in 2025 for selling luxury products through its official online store. Anima Iris gifts deliver artistic value to customers who seek luxury products with global origins and unique characteristics.

Hanifa

Anifa Mvuemba, a Congolese-American designer who focuses on elegance and body inclusivity, created Hanifa to deliver bold, inclusive luxury womenswear. The collection includes sculptural dresses alongside sleek ready-to-wear pieces, knitwear, and statement eveningwear, which enhance body types ranging from size 0 to 20. Hanifa started its operations in 2011, but achieved significant growth during its digital runway event in 2020. Hanifa sells luxury fashion pieces directly to customers through worldwide shipping.

