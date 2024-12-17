Arts and Culture by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Caribox Gifting Company Honors Its Heritage By Launching A Caribbean-Themed Line Of Gift Boxes Founded with the mission to honor the rich heritage of the Caribbean, Caribox blends premium products with cultural flair to create an unforgettable unboxing experience.







Caribox, a recently launched gifting company, is making waves in the personal gifting market with its curated gift boxes that capture the vibrant culture of the Caribbean. Since its launch this summer, the brand has quickly become a preferred choice for those seeking meaningful and unique ways to celebrate special occasions or express gratitude.

Founded to honor the Caribbean’s rich heritage, Caribox blends premium products with cultural flair to create an unforgettable unboxing experience. Each box features handpicked items crafted by talented entrepreneurs from across the Caribbean, with 80% of the collaborating businesses being women-owned or led. These boxes embody the region’s artistry, craftsmanship, and flavors, making them ideal for corporate gifting, milestone celebrations, and personal surprises.

“Caribox was born out of a desire to expose the very best of the Caribbean to America,” said Shervin Stoney, co-founder of Caribox. “We pride ourselves on finding the very best products with the very best ingredients for our customers.”

Economic Empowerment: One Gift Box at a Time

Caribox is more than a gifting company—it’s a celebration of Caribbean culture and a vehicle for economic growth in the region. By sourcing products directly from small Caribbean businesses, Caribox creates meaningful connections while empowering local artisans to reach new markets.

“Today, it’s close to impossible for a small entrepreneur in the Caribbean to sell to customers in the U.S.,” Stoney explained. “From shipping logistics to tariffs, the barriers are daunting. Our goal is to break down those barriers and provide much-needed support to the incredible entrepreneurs building amazing products in the Caribbean.”

Engaging with Community and Growing Influence

In just a few months, Caribox has launched an affiliate program, enabling influencers to promote the brand while earning commissions. Notable partnerships include Dominican author, musician, and filmmaker Jade Leatham, who shares Caribox with her audience.

The company is also fostering new talent through a fall marketing internship program, recently welcoming Kemi Aliyu from Fordham University to help expand its reach and engage new audiences.

What’s Next for Caribox

Caribox is gearing up for the holiday season with appearances at local markets, including The Barley Beach House Holiday Market in Rye, New York, and the Holiday Vendor Market at Cross County Center in Yonkers. The company is also launching several new boxes for the season, including a spa box, a coffee and tea box, and a spice box.

“I wanted to start Caribox to provide those who appreciate Caribbean culture with unique mementos that celebrate the region’s rich heritage and natural beauty,” said Judah Coriette, co-founder of Caribox. “Through our boxes, we preserve the unique craftsmanship of the region while showcasing the Caribbean as a high-end destination.”

For more information, visit www.caribox.co

This news was first reported by Blacknews.com.

