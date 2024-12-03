LFJ First Black-Owned Brand To Make Runway Debut At Thailand Fashion Week

Juliet Olanipekun’s LFJ made its runway debut at Thailand Fashion Week, the first Black-owned fashion brand to do so.

LFJ showcased its vibrant pieces at the Bangkok Spring/Summer 2025 show. Olanipekun, who founded the brand in 2020, shared the news on her Instagram, featuring its bubbly silhouettes. In the post, the artistic director noted how its inclusion in the fashion week broke barriers while making history.



“LFJ is proud to be the first ever Black-owned brand to debut @thailandfashionweek,” wrote Olanipekun in the caption. “Our vibrant collection celebrates culture, artistry, and the bold pursuit of dreams. Showcasing in Asia has been a vision we’ve long held, and this milestone reminds us that dreams truly do come to life and new doors also are awaiting us all to shatter.”

Thailand Fashion Week has become a go-to for up-and-coming and renowned designers, especially international ones. The bi-annual international trade runway show displays fashions from avant-garde to couture collections.

This milestone is especially significant for Olanipekun as an African designer. By aiming to widen the audience for her own brand, she hopes to spark change on a global scale and celebrate diversity in the fashion industry, especially for Black creatives.

Multiple fashion platforms have recognized LFJ for its revolutionary pieces tied with cultural elements. However, its debut in Thailand accomplishes a new goal. Olanipekun has also remained true to her Nigerian roots, recently choosing to showcase her pieces in Lagos instead of New York Fashion Week.

Now, with this international recognition outside Western arenas, she can continue growing her brand across multiple cultures and customer bases. LFJ remains dedicated to elevating its fashions to showcase the creativity and grandeur that can come from an African fashion house.

