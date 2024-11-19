Telfar Opens Flagship Store In New York City, Offering ‘Bushwick Birkins’ Year-Round

The popular fashion brand Telfar will open its first flagship store in New York City’s SoHo section.

Telfar will offer its signature shopping bag, colloquially known as the “Bushwick Birkin,” year-round inside the 10,000-square-foot store. The bags became a Telfar signature product, building hype and leading to exclusive drops and queues to buy the affordable staple.

At the SoHo storefront, shoppers will be able to see the full range of shopping bags in all their glory. The faux leather bag typically comes in three sizes, with dozens of colors and additional variations made through collaborations with brands like Ugg and Eastpak.

Launched in 2005, Telfar has emerged as a widely loved handbag and accessories label. Its “T” logo has captivated the masses and celebrities like Beyoncé. The brand’s founder, Telfar Clemens, even designed some looks for the singer’s Renaissance tour, becoming a trailblazing Black designer in the industry.

According to Business of Fashion, Clemens announced his vision of a permanent store in 2022. Following multiple successful pop-ups, Telfar hopes to scale up even further. Now, as the designer introduces real leather shopping bags, fans can support the cult brand in person.

As frequently sold-out bags can be secured through the storefront, it will also include a television studio. The studio will allow customers to broadcast themselves with their Telfar bags on an LED screen. The move aligns with its frequently used Telfar TV, its 24-hour streaming network used to announce new drops. With its in-house placement, Telfar aims to use the space to conduct interviews and performances and better connect with buyers.

Telfar will host a celebratory event at the flagship store on Nov. 23, during which the brand plans to unveil a new surprise bag to guests. Telfar fanatics will also have the chance to win a free bag by participating in an open mic contest.

While open to all and “open forever,” the brand expects a massive turnout. Despite this, limited RSVPs are available on its Instagram.

RELATED CONTENT: 6 Black-Owned LGBTQ+ Brands To Elevate Your Summer Style