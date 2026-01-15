Lifestyle by Ahsan Washington Sip On Success: Black-Owned Kombucha Brands Brewing Big Business On National Kombucha Day Interest in Kombucha stems from its taste but also its benefits.







The American beverage industry holds National Kombucha Day every Jan. 15, to acknowledge the increasing consumer interest in this fermented tea product. Interest in Kombucha, stems from its taste but also its benefits. Kombucha is hydrating, improves digestion, increases energy, boosts the immune system, promotes joint health and weight loss.

Black entrepreneurs have established socially aware kombucha brands that serve the increasing consumer market for gut health drinks that contain less sugar. These brands have developed into successful businesses that operate both at local and national levels because kombucha health trends continue to grow.

SUM Bucha

Alex North founded SUM Bucha in 2018. Ryan Burkett and Alex Moore contribute to the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company. SUM Bucha produces Yerba-Mate kombucha, which includes flavor options Positively Pineapple and Lavender Lemonade. Its product distribution covers the Southeastern United States region. SUM Bucha works to create flavorful kombucha options that make the drink palatable for new consumers while educating about gut health.

My Soul Brew Kombucha

Alesia Miller established My Soul Brew Kombucha as Wisconsin’s first Black woman-owned kombucha brewer to create small-batch organic kombucha with culturally inspired flavors including Ginger Mango Peach and Blackberry Lemon Mango (BLM). The brand started operations on Feb. 14, 2019, to deliver a healthy substitute for sugary beverages while boosting Black presence in the wellness beverage industry.

Kemboocha

Kemboocha was established by Kemiko Lawrence who is a self-taught kombucha brewer and wellness advocate. The brand offers handcrafted kombucha through its “Goddesses of the Galaxy” flavor line, which features Sun Goddess and Moon Goddess. Kemboocha started official operations in 2018, when Lawrence decided to deliver healthy beverages to her family and local community. The brand sells its products online and through local distribution in Atlanta.

The Cultured Kombucha

The Cultured Kombucha operates as a seasonal small-batch kombucha brand that focuses on developing innovative flavors through the leadership of Black woman entrepreneur Milan Durham. Since its early 2020s beginning, the brand has blended fermentation culture through its dedication to community engagement and artisanal quality.

Replenish Kombucha

Replenish Kombucha is an artisanal kombucha brand that operates from Memphis and Bartlett, Tennessee, and was founded by Angel Jackson. The company sells multiple flavors such as Lavender Love and Hibiscus Berry. Replenish Kombucha started its operations during the early 2020s with the goal of providing kombucha to consumers while teaching them about fermentation and gut health. Replenish Kombucha also provides consumers with at-home brewing kits.

