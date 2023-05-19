Get Into This Black-Owned Brooklyn Laundromat Going Viral For Having A Bar

Doing laundry can be draining, especially at a public laundromat. But what if you could socialize over drinks while washing your clothes?

That’s where Pearl Lee’s Washtub comes in. The Black-owned Brooklyn-based laundromat went viral on social media for the bar it added inside its establishment.

The Small Business Plug was the first to highlight the laundromat on TikTok for its innovative approach to the typical laundry day.

“Doing laundry in the city is a drag so if you’re looking for a good spot to watch the Playoffs and/or make doing your laundry less painful, I highly recommend @pearlleeswashtub in Crown Heights,” they wrote.

Owner Theo DuPree open the new laundromat in March with an aim to “ease the chore of laundry with libations” for Crown Heights residents, NY Eater reports. The newest laundrobar joins the ranks of Sunshine in Greenpoint, which serves as a laundromat and pinball speakeasy bar, and Celsius in Williamsburg, which serves coffee.

Pearl Lee’s went viral on Twitter Tuesday after one user reposted the TikTok to praise the unique laundromat concept.

“Y’all they done opened a BLACK OWNED laundry mat with a bar!” the Twitter user wrote.

Y’all they done opened a BLACK OWNED laundry mat with a bar ! pic.twitter.com/Q5wF9dI7tw — My pronouns are SKE/TEL (@astoldbyneekz) May 16, 2023

Many applauded DuPree’s innovative laundromat concept for staying true to his mission of adding some upbeat vibes to the typical laundry day.

“Everybody’s so creative,” one user wrote.

“I know it smell amazing in that bih,” added someone else.

Another user joked that would make people “forget all about clothes.”

Now that Pearl Lee’s is going viral, it might be hard to find a free washer and dryer during peak hours. But DuPree is raking in the dough.

