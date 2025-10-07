Beyond Awareness: 7 Black-Owned Businesses Aiding The Breast Cancer Community

Breast cancer journeys often involve seeking a plethora of treatments and recovery aids, including comfort garments, wigs, and skincare. For individuals trying to identify items that address changes in hair texture, challenges with skincare, and other specific healing needs that might be helpful during and after breast cancer treatment, it can be especially daunting. A growing number of Black-owned businesses are stepping into the space for breast cancer care items, delivering dignity and tailored products. Discover these Black-owned retailers that offer valuable items for individuals navigating a breast cancer diagnosis.

Cherry Blossom Intimates

Cherry Blossom Intimates, a boutique located in Glenarden, Maryland, creates custom prosthetics, bras, lingerie, shapewear, and other intimate pieces for breast cancer survivors. Since opening its doors in 2019, Cherry Blossom Intimates has been serving the Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area, offering both a welcoming storefront and a stocked online shop. Its founders set out to design garments that respect the shapes and skin tones of women after surgery, aiming to preserve dignity, comfort, and self-confidence throughout and after the treatment process. In 2020, Cherry Blossom Intimates secured over $12 million to expand access and scale up.

Coils to Locs

Coils to Locs, an enterprise birthed by Dianne Austin, retails wigs for women who have been impacted by hair loss as a result of chemotherapy to treat breast cancer. Coils to Locs serves the afro‑textured demographic. They have wigs with coils, tight curls, and loc textures, making sure the wear is seamless. After Coils to Locs’ winter‑2019 debut, the brand has stretched its reach into niche medical hair‑loss boutiques nationwide. Austin’s own breast cancer journey in 2015 led her to design a wig line that could genuinely echo her hair.

Nature Girl Cosmetics

Nature Girl Cosmetics is a Black-owned brand founded by Charisma Declouet, who is also a breast cancer survivor. Nature Girl Cosmetics offers vegan, non-toxic makeup and beauty products. While not a direct supplier of surgical bras or wigs, their products appeal to women seeking safer skincare and cosmetic options during or after treatment. The brand, which gained attention in 2023, sells its products online nationwide and focuses on the clean beauty market. Declouet’s personal experience with cancer motivated her to create safer, health-conscious beauty options for vulnerable women.

Shades of Melanin Hair

Based in Texas, Shades of Melanin Hair is a boutique specializing in wigs and extensions designed for textured hair. While not a medical supplier, its line serves women confronting hair loss, specifically those undergoing chemotherapy who want wigs that mimic the texture of Black hair. The brand debuted in 2019 and ships its products nationwide. Founder Katrina Scott launched the venture after witnessing a family member’s battle with breast cancer and recognizing how hard it is for Black women to find wigs that honor both their hair’s natural curl pattern and cultural identity.

WellCapped

Founded by Black‑female entrepreneurs Shante Frazier and Lauren Mitchell, WellCapped delivers a wig‑subscription and rental experience. Customers can borrow premium human‑hair wigs on a trial basis, while chemotherapy patients qualify for complimentary memberships. The service runs online. Wigs ship nationwide. WellCapped’s mission is to ease the strain of wig ownership, grant users the flexibility to switch styles at will, and extend dignity and support to anyone undergoing treatment.

Love & Nudes (Stage Zero Collection)

Based in Toronto, Canada, and owned by Chantal Carter, Love & Nudes is a fashion lingerie and underwear brand that puts inclusivity front and center. Their Stage Zero series, a bra collection conceived as a breast cancer awareness initiative, visually maps the manifestations of the disease on deeper skin tones, effectively serving as an early-detection cue. Debuted in 2023, the range and its associated educational push have since spread throughout North America. The series tackles a public health gap that reveals the lack of Black and brown women represented in medical textbooks and photographs that illustrate symptoms on skin.

PillowScript

PillowScript, a brand founded by Dihandria Bright, designs specialty pillows, including hypoallergenic options. Though rarely spotlighted, pillows serve as a comfort tool for positioning and pain relief and are extremely useful post-mastectomy and during breast cancer treatment. Since its 2021 launch, the brand has secured placements, attracted press, and now ships nationwide.

