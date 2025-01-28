Michigan Black Business Alliance Continues To Uplift Black-Owned Businesses Amid Trump’s DEI Bans 

The Michigan Black Business Alliance (MBBA) has continued to be a local advocate for Black-owned businesses throughout the state while President Donald Trump pushed diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) bans, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

As Trump’s executive order terminated DEI programs at the federal level, resulting in companies like Target rolling back their diversity initiatives, MBBA wants to be the voice that celebrates the 2,000 minority-owned businesses across the Great Lakes state. “There are some folks who have told us, ‘we’re not changing, we’re going to double down,’” president and CEO Charity Dean said.

“So, right now, I really think is the time for courage. I think it’s time for elected officials. It’s a time of courage for corporations.”

DEI programs across the country heightened in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd, resulting in the Black Lives Matter movement. Corporations adopted ideologies to enhance diversity initiatives, in addition to opportunities for minority and Black-owned businesses to be included. As surveys and data reveal a slight decline in people thinking the programs are beneficial, groups like MBBA are proving otherwise, especially in Detroit – home to roughly 50,000 Black-owned businesses.

When the city hosted the 2024 NFL Draft, a number of minority businesses were not included until the organization stepped in to promote inclusivity. Dean said such opportunities address the racial wealth gap in America. “There is a wealth gap in our country whether we acknowledge it or not, and it is a racial wealth gap,” she said.

“Black families and white families—the white families are going to have nine times the wealth of a Black family with the same education and the same income.”

The Alliance has been dedicated to helping businesses scale in a positive direction. In December 2024, it doubled the size of their headquarters by moving into a new space in downtown Detroit, providing the space for more than 1,800 members to build on their businesses, according to Crain’s Detroit Business. MBBA signed a five-year lease for the BLK Biz Hub, which includes a coworking lounge, classrooms, private desks for rent, space for conferences, and a wellness center.

Food vendors who are members will also be able to host pop-ups.

Dean said new space isn’t where things end, as she sees a “future space being much larger.” However, members have already reaped the benefits of the provided space. Member Ebony Cochran, who owns Blackwood Credit Services, was able to meet with MBBA Chief Strategy Officer Kai Bowman to curate a program designed to educate current and aspiring business owners on why credit is so important. “Having this space to meet with someone who runs (the MBBA) and for them to take the time to help me is priceless,” Cochran said.

“You can’t pay enough for that type of access. Now I know that if this program isn’t executed correctly, it’s because of me, not because I didn’t have the information.”

