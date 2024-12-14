News by Mary Spiller Beloved Black-Owned Downtown Detroit Wine Shop Announces Closure After Nearly A Decade The wine club and bar has been in business in Detroit for 9 years.







Beloved downtown Detroit wine shop and bar House of Pure Vin will close indefinitely at the end of this month. The Black woman-owned business started by Regina Gaines gave no reason for its closure, but House of Pure Vin will end its nine-year run of business on Dec. 27.

According to a newsletter sent to customers on Dec. 10, House of Pure Vin informed customers of their decision to close early on.



The newsletter reads, “After nine incredible years, it has been determined that House of Pure Vin will begin its soft closing, with our last day open to the public on Dec. 27, 2024. House of Pure Vin has been more than a wine shop. It has been a home for connection, culture, and celebration. Together, we’ve created unforgettable memories, and none of it would have been possible without your love and support.”

Gaines opened its doors in September 2015 with partners Terry Mullins and Andrea Dunbar. The group invested about $450,000 into the business to become one of the first of a trending wave of new businesses to open in downtown Detroit for a new awakening in the city. At the time, not only did House of Pure Vin bring business downtown, but it also operated and took on employees in a location that had a growing office-worker community of about 40,000 people within the central business district.

The newsletter continued, “Regina wants to thank you for your support directly at a later date to reflect on this journey and your unwavering support. Thank you for being part of the House of Pure Vin story. Let’s make these final weeks together unforgettable.”

According to Craine’s Detroit Business, House of Pure Vin opened its doors to be a space for experienced wine lovers and curious newbies alike, initially only offering a wine club and themed tasting events. Later, once it gained more traction, the business opened up an outdoor patio, a full bar, and a full food menu.

Although Gaines didn’t give an explicit reason for the closure, in May of 2022 she admitted that the House wine business had seen a 30% decline in retail business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gaines told the outlet, “Yeah, things may seem normal in the neighborhoods, but not downtown.”

She continued to explain, “People aren’t in their offices. Even restaurants aren’t opening until 4 o’clock. There are only a few places open for lunch. Normal to me is the person taking a casual walk at lunch and stopping in [at House of Pure Vin]. It’s companies buying cases (of wine) for work parties. I’m next to a WeWork and in front of Bamboo Detroit, where a lot of people meet, and they’re just not there.”

