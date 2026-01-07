Business by Jeroslyn JoVonn Black-Owned Charlotte Daycare Goes Viral For ‘Highly-Rated’ In-Home Childcare Experience A Charlotte, North Carolina, childcare center has gone viral after a TikTok tour showcased its thoughtfully designed in-home daycare experience.







A Black-owned childcare center in Charlotte, North Carolina, is winning hearts online thanks to its thoughtfully designed, in-home daycare experience created specifically for its little learners.

Whitney, the owner’s daughter, helped the family daycare go viral after sharing a TikTok tour of her mom, Tammi Cooper, and her growing Lil Wills Family Childcare Center. In the three-minute video, viewers get a look inside the intentionally designed spaces Cooper created in her home for the children, which Whitney describes as one of Charlotte’s “highly rated” in-home daycares.

“This is Miss Tammi, and I’m not biased or anything, but you won’t find another provider more passionate than this woman right here,” Whitney says at the start of the video.

The video then showcases the daycare’s welcoming foyer, complete with a shoe drop, sign-in station, birthday board, and parent information wall. From there, viewers are taken into the Gross Motor Room—a dedicated free-play space that Whitney says is perfect for rainy days.

“There’s a lot for the kids to do, as you can see,” Whitney explains. “She got this cute little claw machine. She says she’s going to use it as like a fun Friday treat. Probably put some suckers in there. Listen, there is no sad beige in this daycare.”

The video also highlights the thoughtful touches Cooper added to make the daycare extra special, including cubbies for extra clothes, musical stepping stones for arrivals, and a small bookshelf with movable seating pads where kids can sit and rest their feet.

Whitney was especially excited to show off the daycare’s newest feature, the Pig Pen Diner—a play kitchen Cooper designed so kids can create their own menus for pretend customers.

“It is so nice. Look at the little fake windows,” Whitney says. “All the kids will have little uniforms when they come over here in this area. There’s like a little hours of operation with the clock. You got fresh fruit and vegetables available. And then there’s some seating. So, so cute. This is her quote-unquote employee wall. And the kids have little jobs at the restaurant.”

Other clips highlight the thoughtful design Cooper added to the bathroom, house stairs, and learning area—which even features a tank of hermit crabs named after Tammi and her husband.

“Miss Tammi was very intentional about everything in here,” Whitney shared.

With a look at the thoughtful design and layout, it’s no surprise enrollment at Lil Wills is full, leaving parents to join a waiting list for a chance to secure a spot for their child. Many who watched the TikTok tour sang the daycare’s praises, with a few playful jokes thrown in.

“Does she accept adults?” one user jokingly asked.

Lil Wills Family Childcare is planning to expand into a larger, full-service facility to welcome more children and help the family-run operation grow. In a SpotFund campaign seeking $100,000 to “Help Lil Wills Grow,” Whitney shared her mom’s lifelong passion for childcare, which began in 1986 when she was 18 and pregnant with Whitney. Over the years, that passion continued to inspire her children, daughter Whitney and son Richard, who joined the family business as an in-home daycare owner and daycare chef.

