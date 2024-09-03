Food by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Black-Owned Restaurant Brings Chinese Takeout To West Philly The restaurant provides a Black American twist on classic Chinese dishes.







Black Dragon is not your typical Chinese takeout spot. The Black-owned restaurant in West Philadelphia blends two cuisines and communities for a unique culinary experience.

Officially opened on Aug. 29, Black Dragon caters to all customers while serving up something different in the area. At Black Dragon, one can eat “General Roscoe’s” sweet and spicy chicken instead of the traditional “General Tso’s.” With egg rolls filled with collard greens and oxtail on the menu, the restaurant provides a spin on classic Chinese dishes.

However, the takeout food spot still pays homage to both heritages. It also hosts a traditional takeout look, but with a more vibrant aesthetic. Moreover, the restaurant is filling a void of homegrown eateries shrinking throughout the city.

Its website explains, “The idea for Black Dragon Takeout originated with Chef Kurt Evans, who observed a troubling trend: local Chinese takeout restaurants were closing down, particularly in Black American communities. The second-generation Chinese Americans were no longer taking over these family businesses, leading to a significant gap in food deserts where residents have relied on these establishments for quick, hot meals for decades.”

Despite the elevated experience, Black Dragon stays true to its roots. According to Eater, no reservations are needed to dine in, with the affordable eats ranging from $6 to $26. Kurt Evans, with a successful history of restaurant ownership, hopes to change the city’s culinary landscape for the better.

Black Dragon aims to be a “transformative force” in West Philadelphia, focusing on hiring locally and offering second chances to formerly incarcerated individuals.

“By reclaiming spaces once occupied by Chinese takeout restaurants, we aim to rebuild and enhance our communities,” the website continued. “We strive to create a welcoming environment where customers can enjoy high-quality meals without the traditional barriers of Plexiglas windows. Our goal is to foster trust and build lasting relationships with our customers, ensuring that everyone feels valued and connected.”

Now, locals and visitors alike can “enter the dragon” and experience unique meals with a familiar taste.

