Usher Opens His First Dave's Hot Chicken In Atlanta, With More On The Way







R&B legend Usher has partnered up with a popular chicken franchise. Dave’s Hot Chicken is set to open nine new restaurant locations in the metro Atlanta area with his help, according to a press release.

On Aug. 29, he soft opened a location at 1447 Hwy. 138 SE in Conyers. And, the next day restaurant officially opened, WSB-TV reports.

The “You Make Me Wanna” singer, who was recently in the media for his iconic Super Bowl halftime performance, will be investing in locations all across Atlanta in the next few years. With the help of a franchise group run by Lawrence Kourie and Andrew Feghali, the multi-Grammy winner will be involved from start to finish with the new spots.

Usher said, “Dave’s Hot Chicken is some of the best hot chicken I’ve ever had. I’m excited to be involved with the brand.”

He continued, “I’m excited to bring Dave’s delicious tenders and sliders to people across Atlanta,”

Although Dave’s Hot Chicken is based predominantly in California, the franchise has nearly 200 restaurants worldwide. Their new initiative of partnerships has allowed them to begin the production of over 700 more brick-and-mortar restaurants.

Usher is one of many celebrities who have invested in the hot chicken brand, some of which include rapper Drake and iconic actor Samuel L. Jackson.

Usher, though, has first-hand experience with Dave’s Hot Chicken, particularly their hottest options.

Just two years ago, Usher posted a video to Instagram showing him taking on the Dave’s Hot Chicken “Reaper” sandwich.

Made with 1,641,183 Scoville-ranked Carolina Reaper peppers, Usher signed a waiver to take on the sandwich as payback for apparently being late to show up to one of his kids’ events.

The 43-year-old musician took on the reaper challenge on video and described the heat of the chicken as having him “just dancing for no reason.”

