Black-Owned Coffee Brand Partners With Marvel Studios for Special-Edition ‘Wakanda Forever’ Packaging

Coffee lovers can welcome Marvel characters as a part of their morning routines.

BLK & Bold, a Black-owned, Iowa-based coffee roaster, created by besties Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson, is partnering with Marvel Studios.

According to Blk & Bold, the roastery, located in Des Moines, is officially a licensed partner for the mega movie franchise’s upcoming film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The products released from the collaboration include reimagined, special-edition packaging themed around fan-favorite characters from the movie.

The national coffee brand announced the news to its followers on Twitter and Instagram on Saturday.

“It Is Time,” the company writes. “We are excited to announce that we are the official coffee licensee for the upcoming Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film. We are honored to have the privilege to be a part of an incredible cultural phenomenon that has helped people feel represented, included, and proud!

@THEBLACKPANTHER x @BLKANDBOLD. It Is Time 🙅🏽‍♀️🙅🏾‍♂️ We are excited to announce that we are the official coffee licensee for the upcoming Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film. pic.twitter.com/rlE1KPrxb1 — BLK & Bold Specialty Roastery (@BlkandBold) October 1, 2022

The post on the company’s social media accounts informed of the two signature blends, “Smoove Operator” and “Rise & GRND,” that are presently available for purchase in limited-edition packaging. A variety of characters, including Shuri and Okoye, are featured on the new packaging, and customers have options to purchase bagged coffee and Keurig K-Cup Pods.

The roastery also continues to recognize its initial mission to invest in the community and youth through its partnership with Marvel.

“Staying true to the movement, for every box of K-Cup Pods and Bagged Coffee purchased, we will donate 5% of the sales to programs that support underserved-youth nationwide,” the company included in a caption on Instagram.

We Are Iowa reported that Blk & Bold has also partnered with other franchises. This includes selling a special blend called “The Warm-Up” through the NBA.

A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released Monday. The movie is set to premiere in theaters on November 11.